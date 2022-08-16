Read full article on original website
Nancy Ann Goebel
Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.
Katherine McAdoo
Katherine McAdoo, age 57, of Marion passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Norman Manor in Marion. Katherine was born on October 9, 1964 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Joseph McAdoo and Margie (Brown) McAdoo. Katherine worked at Ashley Furniture. She loved her bird “Twilight” and...
Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers “M is for Migrating Monarchs” Sept 15
ANDREWS, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “M is for Migrating Monarchs” on Sept. 15. Learn about Monarchs and their amazing journey. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at...
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Honeywell announces six new shows including Hairspray, Madagascar the Musical, Rhythm of the Dance, and more
WABASH, IN — The six individual shows of the 2022-23 Wabash Valley Music Association Series will go on sale Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. The shows include musical, vocal, dance, and Broadway performances, all taking place at the Honeywell Center. The shows are currently available for purchase now...
ISP requesting public’s assistance in identifying man seen near burglary
KOKOMO, IN – Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on a video recording near a business that was allegedly burglarized. On August 14, 2022, Glass initiated a criminal investigation after an employee of Quality Plumbing and Heating in...
