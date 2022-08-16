Parker girls golf wins three Big Eight matches; Craig girls split

The Big Eight Conference girls golf season got underway on Tuesday.

Janesville Parker opened up conference action with three wins. The Vikings shot a team score of 379 at Yahara Hills in Madison to defeat Madison West, Madison East and Verona.

Sarah Zimmerman paced Parker with an 86, while Maddie Olson had 95.

On Monday, Parker finished second at the Badger Par 3 Invitational at Hawk’s View in Lake Geneva. Burlington won the team title with a score of 297, while Parker shot 307. Zimmerman finished fifth overall with a score of 69.

In Craig’s Big Eight triangular on Tuesday at the Sun Prairie County Club, the Cougars defeated Sun Prairie East but lost to Sun Prairie West.

Junior Mya Nicholson shot 73 to lead Craig.

“It was a great day for us,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “The girls played well and laid a solid foundation for the rest of the season.”