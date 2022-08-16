ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Nancy Ann Goebel

Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.
MARION, IN
Pamela K. Mosier

Pamela K. Mosier, 75, Gas City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, June 26, 1947, to Herbert Hillman and Sarah (Shattuck) (Hillman) Dailey. On January 30, 1965, she married Adrian “Ted” Mosier and he survives.
GAS CITY, IN
Katherine McAdoo

Katherine McAdoo, age 57, of Marion passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Norman Manor in Marion. Katherine was born on October 9, 1964 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Joseph McAdoo and Margie (Brown) McAdoo. Katherine worked at Ashley Furniture. She loved her bird “Twilight” and...
MARION, IN
ISP requesting public’s assistance in identifying man seen near burglary

KOKOMO, IN – Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on a video recording near a business that was allegedly burglarized. On August 14, 2022, Glass initiated a criminal investigation after an employee of Quality Plumbing and Heating in...
KOKOMO, IN

