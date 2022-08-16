Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.

MARION, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO