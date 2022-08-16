Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
fox40jackson.com
Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack
Since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide attention has again turned to school safety with people placing an increased emphasis on active shooter drills. One mother took the initiative to supplement school drills with an at-home training and bulletproof backpack to prepare her son for the...
News Channel 25
Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
KSAT 12
Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE — Alfred Garza III wakes up around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
fox26houston.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Challenges, updates on the Uvalde school shooting. What’s actually been done?
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. In this episode of Town Square, we focus on grief and healing, as we continue to learn what really happened during...
Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants
UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
tpr.org
Uvalde school officials incorrectly said there were no limits to enrollment in its virtual academy
Last week the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said any parent who wants to enroll their child in the district’s new virtual academy would be able to. But according to the Texas Education Agency, Uvalde CISD is still currently required to limit virtual instruction to 10%...
KSAT 12
‘It’s just the beginning’: Uvalde families skeptical after district police chief’s termination hearing set
UVALDE, Texas – Next week, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s future with the district could be decided. Families and community members have called for accountability in the three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “It’s bittersweet. I mean,...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Pleasanton Express
An evening in Uvalde
A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
KSAT 12
Authorities search for suspects after dozens of arson cases opened in multiple local counties
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces after a series of fires continue throughout Bexar and Medina counties, with arson suspects still on the run. Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist after almost 20 fires in the area. The fires are believed...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD board discusses details of district police chief’s termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing and the district’s legal representation in closed session Monday night. The board did not give a date for the hearing during the meeting. When the board reconvened...
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
