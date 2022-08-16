ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger On ‘Rust’ Set, Questions Who Put Live Round In Gun

Alec Baldwin is speaking out about the deadly shooting on the set of his film Rust. In an interview with incoming NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on his podcast The Chris Cuomo Project, Baldwin again insisted, as he has before, that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin reiterated that the faulty gun fired on its own, and that “the only question here is who put a live round in the gun.” Last week, the FBI forensic report concluded that the gun used in the accident could not have been fired without pulling...
