FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting
The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
Fuming Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger At 'Rust' Location: 'Everyone On Set Knows What Happened That Day'
Alec Baldwin is sticking by his claim that he did not pull the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, rather insisting the "only" question to ask is who put the live round of ammunition in the prop gun. Joining Chris Cuomo on his...
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo makes a comeback with new podcast
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Struggle to Find New Lawyers: ‘If He Says ‘I’m Desperate’ 3 Times in a Row, Rudy Giuliani Will Appear’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon had a warning for twice-impeached former president Donald Trump on Wednesday night: don’t be too open about the struggles of finding new lawyers. Otherwise, Rudy Giuliani might volunteer for the job. Fallon’s words came in response to reports this week that, following the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago...
Alec Baldwin's Attorney Disputes FBI Findings on Trigger, He Speaks Out
7:49 AM PT -- Alec Baldwin is speaking for himself amid new mixed findings about his potential culpability in the fatal 'Rust' shooting -- and while it seems he did so before any of it came out ... it's interesting, nonetheless. AB recently did an interview with none other than...
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Couldn't Have Happened Without Trigger Pull, According to FBI Analysis
Federal forensic investigators determined that Alec Baldwin could not have fired the gun fired in the shooting on the Rust set without pulling the trigger, ABC News reported on August 12. While filming the Western he produced and starred in last year, Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor thought...
FBI Report Contradicts Alec Baldwin’s Account of “Rust” Shooting
Late last year, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Alec Baldwin addressed the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. At the time, Baldwin was adamant that he had not fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said.
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined on Twitter the "Trump Crime Family." Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" and his ex-boss Giuliani to Trump's "consigliere." He also highlighted the roles each Trump family member played in the organization. Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Tuesday weighed in on...
Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger On ‘Rust’ Set, Questions Who Put Live Round In Gun
Alec Baldwin is speaking out about the deadly shooting on the set of his film Rust. In an interview with incoming NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on his podcast The Chris Cuomo Project, Baldwin again insisted, as he has before, that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin reiterated that the faulty gun fired on its own, and that “the only question here is who put a live round in the gun.” Last week, the FBI forensic report concluded that the gun used in the accident could not have been fired without pulling...
‘Kimmel’ Host Rob McElhenney Has 1 Big Question About Trump Search Warrant
The actor mockingly explains why the search sets a "dangerous precedent."
