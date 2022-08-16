ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark on Playing Galadriel (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AL7T_0hJn55ji00

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Morfydd Clark at the red-carpet premiere for the new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Along with discussing the epic and beloved franchise, Morfydd dished on her “brave and bold” character Galadriel.

Clark hopes that the audience will “feel empathy” and “admire” Galadriel.

Morfydd is a “fan” of “Lord of the Rings,” but what would she say to those who are new to the franchise and afraid of stepping in?

She answered, “I would say, you can step into Middle Earth at any point and there’s loads of characters… some incredibly epic, some incredibly tiny and small and cute. I think there are things we’ll recognize even in this magical world.”

While Clark hasn’t spoke with the original cast, she’s been able to work with some of the crew “involved in those films.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres September 2 on Prime Video.

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Date Pushed Up

The Lord of the Rings fans will get to see The Second Age of Middle-earth a day earlier than expected. Prime Video today announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on September 1st, one day earlier than its previously announced September 2nd premiere. Two episodes will debut on that Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and new episodes will premiere weekly on Friday mornings at midnight E.T. until the season finale is released on October 14th.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam

After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rings Of Power
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
extratv

Pic! Adrienne Bailon Welcomes First Child with Husband Israel Houghton

Adrienne Bailon has been keeping a major secret until now!. On Tuesday, Bailon announced that she welcomed a baby boy with musician husband Israel Houghton. Along with telling followers she is “so in love” with their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “You know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Peter Jackson 'seriously considered' hypnotherapy to forget ever working on Lord of the Rings

Peter Jackson may have spent six years of his life creating The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, but he would've flushed it all away for a chance to see it with fresh eyes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Oscar-winning director reveals he even consulted British mentalist Derren Brown to perform the old "you're getting sleepy" on him.
MOVIES
extratv

Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands with Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello, 25, and Austin Kevitch, 31, are fueling dating rumors!. The singer and Lox Club dating app CEO were spotted holding hands during a stroll in L.A. See the photos posted by DailyMail.com. Camila wore a blue floral maxidress and black sandals for the occasion, while Austin was wearing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Tommy Dorfman Engaged to Mystery Woman

“13 Reasons Why” alum Tommy Dorfman, 30, is getting married!. Earlier this week, Dorfman told Rachel Bilson on her “Broad Ideas” podcast that she was engaged to a cis woman, who is a “just a gay girl.”. Tommy gushed that she wants to “spend the rest...
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Remembers Her with Touching Tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. The singer and actress died Monday, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73. Alongside a photo of the couple, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy