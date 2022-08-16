PHOTOS: Families enjoy a Sweet Summer Block Party at the College Place Village Church

Read full article on original website
Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities
Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port celebrates latest at Columbia Gardens wine park
The Port of Kennewick celebrates the completion of the second phase of its Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village near the cable bridge with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. The event was rescheduled after being canceled in July because of extreme heat. The second phase added a...
KEPR
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support
RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: A scoop of history at Fort Walla Walla Museum
Visitors were served history of the Walla Walla Valley with a side of ice cream at the Fort Walla Walla Museum's annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 14. Guests also participated in an interactive Oregon Trail game and enjoyed a living history performances.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 16, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KEPR
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
KEPR
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix
HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
elkhornmediagroup.com
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino
UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.
nbcrightnow.com
Construction to begin on Van Giesen/SR 224, detour in place
RICHLAND, Wash.- The port of Benton will begin construction on the Van Giesen/State Route 224 railroad crossing on Thursday, August, 18th. Detours will be in place. Van Giesen Street will be closed for the duration of the project, with the railroad crossing re-opening no later than Monday, August, 22nd. Detour...
FOX 11 and 41
The Pit Bull Pen aims to show people Pit Bulls are ‘fat-headed babies’
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out. Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they’ve had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Update | Dementia patient found after missing overnight from Richland nursing facility
He was last seen at midnight.
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
UPDATE: Subject of Silver Alert located in good health
UPDATE — Richland Police Department is reporting Samuel Myers has been located and is receiving medical care as a precaution. Officials say he was spotted by a local grocery store and called 911 while keeping an eye on him until officers arrived. Police are thanking the public for keeping an eye out for each other. EARLIER — A Silver Alert...
