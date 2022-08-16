Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville

A new playland for birthday parties and indoor fun for children ages 10 months to eight years is opening in Lewisville . Cheeky Monkeys will be located in a nearly 7,300-square-foot space at 3964 State Hwy 121, #700, Lewisville, TX 75056.

Cheeky Monkeys Project Manager Anil Kajla told What Now Dallas the corporate-owned location could open sometime before the end of 2022. Cheeky Monkeys has several other locations including in Plano , Fort Worth , Sugar Land , and Fairview .

Cheeky Monkeys provides a number of play options to entertain younger children. “It is like we are helping kids develop their motor skills, their social skills,” Kajla said. The younger children can make new friends while playing on slides, in the block station area, or the soft play area. They can also participate in arts and crafts.

“Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, dexterity, and physical, cognitive, and emotional strength. Play is important to healthy brain development,” according to the brand’s website . Playing at Cheeky Monkeys also gets children off those phones and tablets and away from the television or computer screen.

“We have dedicated staff for each area, so parents, they don’t have to worry about their kids,” Kajla said. “It’s like a social gathering for kids and their parents, as well.” Cheeky Monkeys will feature a café to provide hamburgers, sandwiches, coffees, and more to guests.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .