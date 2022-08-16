ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Reality Tea

Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator

It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member.  After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing. Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a […] The post Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Tom Sandoval Says He’s Making ‘Bigger’ Music Than His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Tough act to follow! Tom Sandoval said he makes “bigger” music than his Vanderpump Rules costars — literally. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” Sandoval, 39, told Page Six on Saturday, July 23, after his cover band’s latest performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.
OK! Magazine

Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards & More: Here's All Of The Bravolebrities Who Skipped Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding

Teresa Giudice's wedding was nothing short of a blended Bravo reunion. From Dorinda Medley to Kenya Moore and Chanel Ayan, the lavish Saturday, August 6, ceremony brought together Housewives from every corner of the world. However, there were a few noticeable Bravo stars missing aside from the headline-making absence of Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who ended up bailing at the last minute after a blowout fight with Giudice and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, at the RHONJ season finale party. MELISSA GORGA GIVES UPDATE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'WE DON'T EXACTLY WANT TO GO...
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not

Well, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna boast about her many accomplishments throughout her life and career during her run on the hit Bravo show. Whether she’s talking about her huge payday for wearing an adult diaper, her ability to (sometimes) own it, her stint on Broadway, or her husband Harry Hamlin’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Shares That She Has “Hypermobility Syndrome”

The RHOBH cast member opened up about having the syndrome: “You’re not supposed to be born like this.”. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are very familiar with Kyle Richards’ ability to do splits. It’s pretty much the RHOBH cast member’s signature move. But as it turns out, there’s more to the story.
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
