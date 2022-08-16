Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden Has Mastered 1 Simple Art so She Can Maintain Her Busy Schedule as First Lady and Full-Time Teacher
Here's how Jill Biden manages her time as the first lady and a full-time professor.
Joe Biden's Shocking COVID Diagnosis—What Does It Mean For The President's Health?
President Joe Biden announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, his primary physician, has been offering updates on his condition since. According to O’Connor’s most recent update on Saturday, July 23, the president, 79, likely contracted a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 and is now experiencing the following symptoms; “sore throat, rhinorrhea [runny nose], loose coughs and body aches.”
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
Biden stays COVID positive in test on Thursday
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Joe Biden, 79, shares smiling photo from his desk as he fights Covid the day after revealing cancer diagnosis
PRESIDENT Joe Biden has shared a photo of himself smiling from his desk after testing positive for Covid-19. Biden's symptoms include fatigue, a dry cough and a runny nose, according to his doctor, who spoke after the White House announced the president's positive diagnosis on Thursday. The president reassured Americans...
Biden returns to D.C. to sign Inflation Reduction Bill and has cute little grandson Beau in tow! President leaves COVID-positive Jill behind to isolate on Kiawah Island
President Joe Biden helped his grandson Beau off of Air Force One when the Biden family landed back in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, finishing up a week-long vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But they were missing one member - first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for covid...
Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner
FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
White House says Jill Biden is 'feeling better' as she recovers from COVID in isolation: Participated in Zoom meetings on Thursday to get her prepared for fall semester of teaching
Jill Biden is 'steadily feeling better' as she recovers from covid and even took some zoom meetings on Thursday to get ready for her fall semester of teaching, her office said. 'She continues to make progress and is steadily feeling better,' the first lady's communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in...
Comments / 0