AAA Texas: Gasoline Demand Increases While Supplies Tighten, Pump Price Fluctuations Possible. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.64 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.13 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.93, which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 75 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO