Texas State

Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished

“Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
AAA Texas: Gasoline Demand Increases While Supplies Tighten, Pump Price Fluctuations Possible

AAA Texas: Gasoline Demand Increases While Supplies Tighten, Pump Price Fluctuations Possible. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.64 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.13 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.93, which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 75 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Uvalde school officials to discuss firing Pete Arredondo on Aug. 24

“Uvalde school officials to discuss firing Pete Arredondo on Aug. 24” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely.
