Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Brandon Crawford's kids had priceless reaction to his SF Giants walk-off homer
"They may be tired at school tomorrow."
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
GAME THREAD: How A's Beat Rangers Again
The Oakland Athletics won their second straight game over the Texas Rangers, and this is how they did it.
Report: 1 team viewed as ‘unofficial front-runner’ for Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly not shown any willingness to lower their incredibly high asking price for Kevin Durant, but it sounds like there was at least one offer that intrigued them. Sam Amick of The Athletic describes the Boston Celtics as the “unofficial front-runner” to land Durant in a...
Yardbarker
A's use long ball to cruise past Rangers
Sean Murphy belted two home runs and prospect Shea Langeliers delivered his first major league blast on Wednesday night to power the Oakland Athletics to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Murphy added a double, drove in three runs and scored three runs. The catcher has...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Here's the 2022 Arizona Fall League schedule and teams
While the summer season is nearing its climax, some of baseball’s top prospects are already getting their plans together for the autumn. The Arizona Fall League revealed its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. The showcase circuit for baseball’s top young talent will begin its 90-game campaign on Monday, Oct. 3 with the season concluding with the AFL Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 12.
MLB・
Royals hope to salvage series finale vs. Twins
Right-hander Tyler Mahle will try to continue his winning streak on Wednesday afternoon when the Minnesota Twins attempt to complete
Former Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom reveals what the NBA is 'really mad' about
Former Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom explained why the NBA is "really mad" as its hypocritical business ties to communist China are exposed Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." KANTER FREEDOM: Everything the NBA does is either for money or a publicity stunt. It's been like that for years, so...
Alex Rodriguez Calls Out "Ultimate Bachelor" Derek Jeter During Reunion
Watch: Here's Where Alex Rodriguez Was During Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding. Alex Rodriguez is putting Derek Jeter on blast. In a recent joint interview with ESPN, Rodriguez, 47 recalled a story about staying over at Jeter's house in their days in the MLB and hilariously called out his former teammate for his lifestyle.
MLB・
Comments / 0