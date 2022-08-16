ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening

Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates

The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

A's use long ball to cruise past Rangers

Sean Murphy belted two home runs and prospect Shea Langeliers delivered his first major league blast on Wednesday night to power the Oakland Athletics to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Murphy added a double, drove in three runs and scored three runs. The catcher has...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Luhnow
MLB

Here's the 2022 Arizona Fall League schedule and teams

While the summer season is nearing its climax, some of baseball’s top prospects are already getting their plans together for the autumn. The Arizona Fall League revealed its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. The showcase circuit for baseball’s top young talent will begin its 90-game campaign on Monday, Oct. 3 with the season concluding with the AFL Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 12.
MLB
E! News

Alex Rodriguez Calls Out "Ultimate Bachelor" Derek Jeter During Reunion

Watch: Here's Where Alex Rodriguez Was During Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding. Alex Rodriguez is putting Derek Jeter on blast. In a recent joint interview with ESPN, Rodriguez, 47 recalled a story about staying over at Jeter's house in their days in the MLB and hilariously called out his former teammate for his lifestyle.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy