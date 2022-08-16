ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham roasted for claiming his career as ‘social media chef’ paid for his $1.2M car

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXDga_0hJn3X3900

Brooklyn Beckham is getting absolutely fried for claiming his career as a social media “chef” afforded him his luxury sports car.

A viral TikToker recently caught up with the oldest son of multimillionaires David and Victoria Beckham while the newlywed was out cruising around Beverly Hills in his red McLaren P1.

Daniel Mac, who films himself asking random drivers of pricey vehicles how they pay for them, excitedly grilled Brooklyn, who frequently posts videos of himself cooking various dishes at home.

“Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car’s awesome!” asked Mac, who wrote atop the clip that the car costs a whopping $1.2 million.

“Um, I’m a chef,” the smiling 23-year-old replied after realizing he recognized the influencer.

“You’re a chef! Really? Are you like the best chef in the world?” Mac asked, prompting Brooklyn to respond, “Tryna be!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JR27_0hJn3X3900
The luxury car reportedly costs $1.2 million.
TheImageDirect.com

When the TikToker inquired about his “chef name,” the husband of heiress Nicola Peltz simply said, “My name’s Brooklyn.”

As for what advice he’d give to those trying to venture into the culinary world, he encouraged, “Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it!”

As if Mac’s tone weren’t facetious enough, the barrage of comments left under his post were dripping in sarcasm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYGpw_0hJn3X3900
Brooklyn was roasted for his comments, as many pointed to his multimillionaire parents and heiress wife.
itsdanielmac/TikTok

“‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘My parents are rich so I just kinda vibe,'” one person wrote in reference to Brooklyn’s legendary soccer star dad and pop star-turned-fashion designer mom.

“‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘I was born,'” someone else similarly joked, as another remarked, “Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaires’s daughter. But he’s a chef!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHEqE_0hJn3X3900
Brooklyn likes to post videos of himself cooking at home.
brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

“Not him pretending being a chef got him that car… Brooklyn, please,” someone else quipped, while another pointed out that he’s likely “never worked a shift in a restaurant in his life 😂😂.”

A few noted that Brooklyn seems to have “a different career every other year,” but many were quick to defend him with comments like, “He genuinely seems like a nice guy who isn’t harming anyone, and yet people have to comment that he’s only where he is because of dad?”

Others also praised Brooklyn for being “so humble” and not telling Mac who he was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hen4Q_0hJn3X3900
He married Nicola Peltz in April.
FilmMagic

Brooklyn has also been in the middle of a cold war between his famous mother and his new wife, as Page Six previously reported.

“[Victoria and Nicola] can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us earlier this month. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

Another insider told us that the feud goes beyond just the two women and is more deeply spread within the two families coming together.

