Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine
It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Tremendous Community Support Leads to Future Skate Park for South Portland
Eat your heart out Tony Hawk. According to WMTW-TV, South Portland is about to build one heck of a skate park, as funding has finally been completed. WMTW-TV adds that the park will be located on Evans Street. The 10,000 square foot structure will have features for both beginners and experts.
After a 10-Year Absence, Comedy is Returning to the Porthole in Portland, Maine
If you've been around Portland long enough, you likely remember how important the Comedy Connection was for nightlife in a city that once had few options. For 19 years, the Comedy Connection existed right next to the Porthole, offering local, regional and national comedians a chance to perform in Portland in a far more intimate setting than any other space in the city. The Comedy Connection was a launching spot for Bob Marley, whose headlining gigs at the club helped propel his popularity. He'd later return to work out new material in front of enthusiastic audiences.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend: the 8th annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewers. "Thirty of New England's most popular food trucks will dish out...
First 5 Stations of the New Bike Sharing Program in Portland, Maine, Are Here
The City of Portland and Tandem Mobility have begun Phase 1 of their plan to install 30 bike share stations across the city. Five stations have now been installed during the first phase of the project, which offer people bikes to ride through the city for a reasonable price. Bikes can be rented at Washington Ave at Walnut Street, Middle and Temple Streets, East End Beach, Congress Street at Park Street, and Hanover and Lancaster Street.
No One Knows Exactly What Fell Out of the Sky Nearly Missing a Cop in Augusta
The thought is it was from an airplane, but that doesn't quite make sense. Because Covid and the economy weren't enough to worry about, now we have to worry that a 7-pound metal object might fall from the sky and hit you? Because that's almost what happened to poor Capitol Police officer Craig Donahue. According to the Press Herald, he was walking outside the State House building in Augusta around 12:30 pm when something fell landing just outside the entrance to the State House.
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him. Jason Varitek spotted at Canobie Lake Park. Sometimes, it's tough to wrap your head...
How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One
The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1 I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Jersey Mike’s Set to Open First Location in Portland, Maine
Just a couple years ago, one of the fastest growing chain restaurants in America, Jersey Mike's, had a grand total of zero locations in Maine. Fast forward to now, and Jersey Mike's aggressive expansion into Vacationland is continuing at a rapid pace. The sandwich chain already has 3 operational locations in Scarborough, Windham, and Brunswick. Jersey Mike's plans on opening an additional 4 locations soon, including their first in Portland.
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster
Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
