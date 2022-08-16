Read full article on original website
Entire police force quits after Black town manager takes office
The entire police force in the small town of Kenly, North Carolina, has resigned, citing a hostile work environment after a Black town manager took office. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
AOL Corp
A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned.
Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C., announced its resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, came less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
