ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Restore Hope Ministries Distributes Free School Supplies

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaQpp_0hJn1TRp00

Students across Green Country are heading back to school, and one ministry is helping by giving out free school supplies.

News On 6's Lex Rodriguez had more.

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Planning a Fall Garden

Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#School Supplies#Charity#Green Country
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
ARKANSAS STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KOCO

Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships

DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
DUNCAN, OK
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

A significant rainfall event possible for Oklahoma Sunday into Monday!

Hope everyone is enjoying this cooler weather. Now lets get some rain!! Scattered t’storms possible Friday and Saturday in NW jet stream flow. However, the bigger system is along the west coast Thursday morning and moving into Oklahoma late Saturday night, Sunday into Monday morning with widespread rainfall/storms possible along the track. Here’s a look at the latest rainfall accumulation forecast. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls across southern OK but even central and northern OK has a good chance for significant rainfall. Still a few days out so it all depends on the exact track of the upper disturbance and also how much tropical moisture gets into the storm system. Watching.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy