Restore Hope Ministries Distributes Free School Supplies
Students across Green Country are heading back to school, and one ministry is helping by giving out free school supplies.
News On 6's Lex Rodriguez had more.
Students across Green Country are heading back to school, and one ministry is helping by giving out free school supplies.
News On 6's Lex Rodriguez had more.
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0