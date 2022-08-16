Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
2 NBA players with local ties call Celtics’ locker room ‘the worst’ in the league
"I would say, ‘That’s a really [expletive] high school locker room.'" Dating back to the days of the Boston Garden, visiting NBA players have disliked the visiting locker room when they’ve faced the Celtics. Now in the TD Garden, that remains to be the case. Bucks guard...
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
NHL・
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
Yardbarker
Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' CrawsOver Game Gets Called Off Midway Through The 2nd Quarter
When it was announced yesterday that LeBron James was set to play at the CrawsOver Pro-Am League, it generated a lot of buzz among basketball fans. It was a rare opportunity to watch the King play outside of an NBA court, and fans were queuing up long before the game started. Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, the game had to be called off midway through the second quarter.
NBA・
Patriots fans were asking the same question during Friday’s preseason game
Where in the world is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne? That’s a question New England Patriots fans couldn’t stop themselves from asking on Friday night. It’s also a question head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer in any great detail following a 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason game.
NFL・
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
Yardbarker
Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand
Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
