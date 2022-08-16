Read full article on original website
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
We have had a little rain in East Texas, but local fire officials say it's simply not enough to call off the burn bans.
Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
Whitehouse City Council approves lowering property taxes, adding public safety personnel
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse City Council has approved some major changes for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Tuesday night, the council approved lowering the city’s property tax rate from $0.792891 to $0.772891. They also approved the budged for the new fiscal year. The approval of this budget will...
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
The little monkey who ran away from a vehicle parked at a dollar store and then was run over by a car is now in a sanctuary and is still recovering.
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County is working on adding high-speed internet services to areas of the county that need it most. On Tuesday, the Rusk County Local Broadband Project Team approved the next step of the broadband plan. “We’re really at first-and-goal on finishing the local identified projects process,”...
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners agreed to vote on lowering the property tax rate for the county at its next meeting. Currently the tax rate is 35 cents per $100. The new rate if approved would lower it to 31 cents per $100. This is due in part to the values of property rising.
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy's children on first day of school. "Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
Kilgore school board approves campus security officer, considers arming KISD employees
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday a special meeting of the Kilgore ISD school board members considered a Guardian Plan to arm some employees and approved a campus security guard. The board received a proposed Guardian Plan that would arm designated KISD employees. “If a Guardian Plan is implemented in the...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center. The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler
The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
Longview School Closet
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks described current drought conditions as “disastrous” at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. Brooks offered an update on drought conditions as Smith County remains under a burn ban. The 90-day ban, issued on July 5,...
