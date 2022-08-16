ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County is working on adding high-speed internet services to areas of the county that need it most. On Tuesday, the Rusk County Local Broadband Project Team approved the next step of the broadband plan. “We’re really at first-and-goal on finishing the local identified projects process,”...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center. The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler

The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview School Closet

Longview School Closet

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX

