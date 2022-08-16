ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Pickens Takes on Fitzpatrick and Wins

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ3Ti_0hJn0KiJ00

Two Pittsburgh Steelers stars, Jaylen Warren's "baby" and more Kenny Pickett.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the end of their four-week training camp at Saint Vincent College. At this point, the major storylines are behind us, but the real ones are finally coming to fruition.

Right now, the Steelers are focusing on how their team is going to mold itself during the regular season. George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick gave us plenty to talk about, and Jaylen Warren continued to turn heads.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett took another step forward in his NFL career.

Here's what we saw.

Kenny Pickett's First First-Team Reps

Pickett took on first-team reps for the first time with the Steelers, leading the ones on a two-minute drill. Unfortunately, it ended without a touchdown, but it did mark a milestone in his NFL career.

At this point, Pickett has worked ahead of Mason Rudolph on every drill. After an impressive preseason game, it's fair to say the rookie has surpassed Rudolph. It doesn't, however, mean he's ready to be the starter.

But it's a step in the right direction.

Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. George Pickens

Minkah Fitzpatrick and George Pickens matchup up four times during one-on-one drills. Pickens got the best of Fitzpatrick on all but one, with a hold on the defense somewhat canceling the other out.

It's been a very very impressive training camp for the second-round rookie. He's made headlines pretty much every other day, and he's got the attention of all the veterans - including Fitzpatrick.

"His body control is something serious," Fitzpatrick said after practice. "You seen it Saturday in the game, in the back of the endzone. It looked easy to him. Everything looks easy and natural to him. It's not a bunch of rigid sharp movements, it's just natural. He had one today, I was all over his hip. A good ball. I hit him, hit the ball, his elbow. It still looked easy, natural catching it."

Jaylen Warren's "Baby"

Jaylen Warren fumbled during the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks and has since been walking around with a football at all time. He takes it to eat, in meetings, when he's hanging out throughout the day. Anything that he does, his football comes with him.

Written on the ball is "Jaylen's Baby." It was an idea by running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, who filled it with water so it's heavier, and told Warren that if he sees him without it, Warren is getting fined.

The undrafted rookie has the attention of his coaches. Mike Tomlin pointing out the bad in Warren's game over the weekend means he holds him to a high standard. That isn't the case with every player.

The hype around Warren makes the 53-man roster is officially real. There's an actual chance he's on the team this season.

Pressley Harvin's Boots

Pressley Harvin is now the only punter on the Steelers' roster after they cut Cameron Nizialek. There wasn't really a need for a punting competition to begin with, but Harvin was the clear winner.

In his first practice as the sole boot man, he showed exactly why.

Harvin had everyone in aw as he rocketed punts from his own endzone down to the opposite goal line. Not one, not two, and not three. There were at least six punts the second-year vet sent the entire length of the field during practice.

Somehow, Harvin has made punting fun. Get excited about this guy.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Leads First Team for First Time

Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Steelers Camp Takeaways#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Saint Vincent College
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season. Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve. The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on […] The post Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Unfortunate Injury News

Roughly two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague. On Tuesday, he unfortunately suffered an injury during practice. According to multiple reports, Teague suffered an injury during an 11-on-11 period. He was eventually carted off the field. This is tough news for Teague, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy