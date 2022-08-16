Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry See The Queen When They Visit The U.K. Next Month?

mega

So much for a full-fledged family affair! Earlier this month, a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the pair would be returning to the U.K. in September for a short trip , but an outlet has revealed they won't be seeing Queen Elizabeth during their overseas stay.

The 96-year-old matriarch has been spending her summer in Scotland , and though she was originally scheduled to return home on September 5 to be present for Prime Minister Boris Johnson 's farewell, a source claimed the frail mother-of-four has been advised to stay put.

When it come to a possible reunion, a second insider simply spilled, "There are a lot of moving parts in the diary for the Queen that week." If the Queen does officially cancel her visit, it will be the 10th engagement she's pulled out of this year due to health issues.

It's unclear if the Sussexes will actually see any members of the royal family, as their rep noted they will be visiting "with several charities close to their hearts" while on their European trip. On September 5, they'll be in Manchester for the One Young World Summit and the following day, they'll be in Germany for an Invictus Games event. The pair will then return to the U.K. on September 8 for the Well Child Awards.

A third insider noted there are also "no current plans" for the parents-of-two to see Prince William or Kate Middleton , which isn't too surprising, as OK! has previously reported that William and Harry still haven't thawed out their icy relationship.

Royal commentator and author Katie Nicholl believes the two will never be able to fully make amends since they no longer trust one another.

"I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust," she expressed. "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media . So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."

The Sussexes last saw the royal face-to-face in July for the Platinum Jubilee .

Radar was the first to report the update, while the second and third source spoke to PEOPLE .