Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing "Happy Birthday,"
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Murphy HS gifted $35,000 for Farm-to-Table program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting nutritious and healthy food can be harder for some to get based off where they live. Food deserts can prohibit people from eating the good food that will fuel their bodies, but not at Murphy High School in Mobile! Thanks to a $35,000 gift, students get the chance to create their own food in greenhouses and raised plant beds. Students not only learn how to grow healthy food, they also learn how to cook it.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series ("When Harry Met Sally" Thursday at 7PM, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she's been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been "grounded," or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It's a skill used in most college programs. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman's Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions". The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Woman missing from Moundville found in Birmingham

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ginger Holmes has been found safe. Police pinged her phone, which brought them to Mobile, where her car was found. On Wednesday night, police found Holmes more than 200 miles away in northeast Birmingham. It's unclear at this time how she made it that far away from her vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
MOBILE, AL

