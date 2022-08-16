Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
Emotional: Mother and daughter reunited after 42 years
After decades and thousands of miles between them, a mother and daughter are reunited.
WPMI
Murphy HS gifted $35,000 for Farm-to-Table program
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting nutritious and healthy food can be harder for some to get based off where they live. Food deserts can prohibit people from eating the good food that will fuel their bodies, but not at Murphy High School in Mobile! Thanks to a $35,000 gift, students get the chance to create their own food in greenhouses and raised plant beds. Students not only learn how to grow healthy food, they also learn how to cook it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
WPMI
Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health care in Jackson County. Leaders are hearing from the public as they consider selling Singing River Health Care System. Jasmine Lotts is there live. Wicker, Hyde-Smith urge Republicans not to assume their party will regain control. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WALA-TV FOX10
Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
utv44.com
The Haven waives adoption fees for cats and dogs for the rest of the month
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Now is an excellent time for families to adopt their new furry, four-legged dog or cat from The Haven. Until August 31, all adoption fees are waived for cats and dogs. The same adoption application process still applies. The Haven has a variety of adoptable...
WPMI
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
WPMI
Families filing for re-certification after housing choice voucher termination notices sent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority now says fewer people are facing eviction in Section 8 housing. Termination notices went out to more than 300 families who failed to complete their recertification forms. MHA spokesperson says "Of the roughly 328 noncompliant voucher holders, we anticipate terminating no...
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
utv44.com
Woman missing from Moundville found in Birmingham
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ginger Holmes has been found safe. Police pinged her phone, which brought them to Mobile, where her car was found. On Wednesday night, police found Holmes more than 200 miles away in northeast Birmingham. It's unclear at this time how she made it that far away from her vehicle.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
Comments / 0