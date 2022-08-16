Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs
RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
kpq.com
Confluence Introduces New Radiation Treatment Center for Moses Lake
Confluence Health recently approved plans for a new radiation treatment center for Moses Lake. In 2018, the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and Confluence Health partnered to raise over $3.5 million for the project. Plans for the new treatment center were put on hold due to construction costs and lack of...
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
UPDATE: Subject of Silver Alert located in good health
UPDATE — Richland Police Department is reporting Samuel Myers has been located and is receiving medical care as a precaution. Officials say he was spotted by a local grocery store and called 911 while keeping an eye on him until officers arrived. Police are thanking the public for keeping an eye out for each other. EARLIER — A Silver Alert...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
kpq.com
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
ifiberone.com
No more $20 car tab fees…East Wenatchee repeals longstanding funding source for local transportation
EAST WENATCHEE - $20 car tab fees will become a thing of the past for East Wenatchee residents come January 1, 2023. The East Wenatchee city council voted to repeal the longstanding funding source that helped pay for the city’s Transportation Benefit District when it was inaugurated in 2013.
kpq.com
Five Occupants Ejected in Rollover Crash on SR 24
Five occupants were taken to Kadlec Medical Center after they were ejected from their vehicle on August 17. At 3:50 p.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a crash 30 miles west of Othello near Vernita Bridge. A gray 2014 Honda Accord was headed westbound SR 24 when the...
ifiberone.com
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
KEPR
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
yaktrinews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
610KONA
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
