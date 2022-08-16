PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
PCF Insurance Services Acquires California-Based John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.
a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. to expand its portfolio into niche markets in the high-growth small business industries, including gym and fitness, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Marshberry advised. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. on the transaction. "We're delighted to welcome the. John E. Peakes Insurance...
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
Maryland bank to pay $22.9 million for concealing loans to ex-CEO's trusts
Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Maryland bank agreed to pay about $22.9 million to settle charges by two U.S. regulators that it failed to disclose tens of millions of dollars of loans to family trusts belonging to its former longtime chief executive officer.
Bank of America Sends Customer's Rent Check to Wrong Landlord 6 Months after Auto-Pay Cancellation
Many customers rely on banking systems to do things like process payroll checks, send bills to vendors on time, and ensure ATM funds are available for emergencies or last-minute purchases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
Fed Board Provides Additional Information for Banking Organizations Engaging or Seeking to Engage in Crypto-Asset-Related Activities
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday provided additional information for banking organizations engaging or seeking to engage in crypto-asset-related activities. The emerging crypto-asset sector presents potential opportunities to banking organizations, their customers, and the overall financial system; however, crypto-asset-related activities may also pose risks related...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ENSTAR GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure
On August 18, 2022 , Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a. Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. ("Enhanzed Re"). Cavello Bay currently owns 75.1% of Enhanzed Re and Allianz. owns the remaining 24.9%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Cavello Bay and. Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will (a)...
N.Y. Financial Services Dept. Announces 2023 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Saving New Yorkers $799.5M
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that the. (DFS has approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, saving consumers and small businesses almost. $800 million. . In the individual market, DFS reduced insurers' requested rates 48%. In the small group market,...
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Early Tender Results of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025 and Extends Total Consideration Pricing to the Expiration Date
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced that as of. (the “Early Participation Date”), pursuant to and in accordance with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), approximately. $10.84 million. in aggregate principal amount...
ALLSTATE CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial. Officer of the. Registrant. and. Allstate Insurance Company. ("AIC"), was elected as. President, Property-Liability of AIC, effective. September 1, 2022. . Mr....
Patent Issued for Method of evaluating heuristics outcome in the underwriting process (USPTO 11403711): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Ross, Gareth ( Amherst, MA , US), Walker, Tricia (East Hampton, MA, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data processing, particular for financial services such as underwriting, should be accurate, fast, and consistent. In an age where large amounts of data makes possible a more predictive risk management environment, financial institutions have a desire to automate data processing in the strategic and tactical application of the execution of the underwriting process.
Autonomy Launches Month-to-Month Auto Insurance as Part of Subscription Bundle in Partnership With Liberty Mutual Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today introduced a completely digital, month-to-month auto insurance product into the Autonomy subscription bundle, in partnership with. , the sixth-largest global property and casualty insurer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005562/en/. Auto insurance...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0