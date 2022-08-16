ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016

MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
MESA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services

Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

67 acres of land in Mesa sells for $13.9M

The southeast valley is becoming one of the most acquired areas for investors and developers to build more commercial properties. More than half a million people live in the City of Mesa, and it is the third largest city in the State of Arizona. It is no surprise that the city continues to grow, and the East Valley is still booming. Director of Retail Leasing & Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed with SVN in Phoenix represented both sellers in the sale of approximately 67 acres of land on Ellsworth & Pecos Roads for $13.9 million.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix

In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets

For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/17/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

