BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.

By Mergers, Acquisitions Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING: Pharmasimple Announces Its Decision to Acquire an Equity Stake in Phytocann Group

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Headline of release dated August 16, 2022, should read: Pharmasimple Announces Its Decision to Acquire an Equity Stake in Phytocann Group (instead of Phytocann Group announces its acquisition of a stake in Pharmasimple). Also, first sentence of second paragraph should read: Pharmasimple is delighted to acquire a 5% equity stake in Phytocann Group for the sum of 5 million euros (instead of Phytocann Group is delighted to acquire a 5% stake in Pharmasimple for the sum of 5 million euros). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005631/en/ The updated release reads:
InsuranceNewsNet

Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
Michigan State
InsuranceNewsNet

Prime Healthcare Services Announces Early Tender Results of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025 and Extends Total Consideration Pricing to the Expiration Date

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced that as of. (the “Early Participation Date”), pursuant to and in accordance with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), approximately. $10.84 million. in aggregate principal amount...
InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate Announces July 2022 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of. , after-tax. July catastrophe losses included 12 events, primarily wind and hail, that were geographically widespread, estimated at. $233 million. , partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. “Allstate...
Nasdaq
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
FXDailyReport.com

eToro Announces Plans To Acquire Gatsby For $50 Million

Israeli multinational trading platform eToro is about to acquire fintech startup and stock trading firm Gatsby. The acquisition deal will be in common stock and cash, both worth $50 million. Gatsby was co-founded in 2018 by Ryan Belanger-Saleh and Jeff Myers. The platform’s main customers are younger retail investors.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

