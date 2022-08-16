BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Headline of release dated August 16, 2022, should read: Pharmasimple Announces Its Decision to Acquire an Equity Stake in Phytocann Group (instead of Phytocann Group announces its acquisition of a stake in Pharmasimple). Also, first sentence of second paragraph should read: Pharmasimple is delighted to acquire a 5% equity stake in Phytocann Group for the sum of 5 million euros (instead of Phytocann Group is delighted to acquire a 5% stake in Pharmasimple for the sum of 5 million euros). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005631/en/ The updated release reads:

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO