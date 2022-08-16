BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.

Read full article on original website
PCF Insurance Services Acquires California-Based John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.
a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. to expand its portfolio into niche markets in the high-growth small business industries, including gym and fitness, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Marshberry advised. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. on the transaction. "We're delighted to welcome the. John E. Peakes Insurance...
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Pharmasimple Announces Its Decision to Acquire an Equity Stake in Phytocann Group
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Headline of release dated August 16, 2022, should read: Pharmasimple Announces Its Decision to Acquire an Equity Stake in Phytocann Group (instead of Phytocann Group announces its acquisition of a stake in Pharmasimple). Also, first sentence of second paragraph should read: Pharmasimple is delighted to acquire a 5% equity stake in Phytocann Group for the sum of 5 million euros (instead of Phytocann Group is delighted to acquire a 5% stake in Pharmasimple for the sum of 5 million euros). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005631/en/ The updated release reads:
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Early Tender Results of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025 and Extends Total Consideration Pricing to the Expiration Date
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced that as of. (the “Early Participation Date”), pursuant to and in accordance with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), approximately. $10.84 million. in aggregate principal amount...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
ENSTAR GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure
On August 18, 2022 , Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a. Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. ("Enhanzed Re"). Cavello Bay currently owns 75.1% of Enhanzed Re and Allianz. owns the remaining 24.9%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Cavello Bay and. Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will (a)...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
Allstate Announces July 2022 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of. , after-tax. July catastrophe losses included 12 events, primarily wind and hail, that were geographically widespread, estimated at. $233 million. , partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. “Allstate...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. September 9,...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
Venbrook Names Jeff Lang Executive Vice President, Retail Services Practice Leader
Longtime Industry Executive to Play Key Role in Double Digit Growth of Retail Segment. , one of the largest independent insurance solutions and risk management firms in the. as Executive Vice President, Retail Services. With three decades of experience and an extensive background in the retail insurance brokerage business, Lang...
eToro Announces Plans To Acquire Gatsby For $50 Million
Israeli multinational trading platform eToro is about to acquire fintech startup and stock trading firm Gatsby. The acquisition deal will be in common stock and cash, both worth $50 million. Gatsby was co-founded in 2018 by Ryan Belanger-Saleh and Jeff Myers. The platform’s main customers are younger retail investors.
