ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer Proposing Suspending Sales Tax on School Supplies

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1me561_0hJmyAMD00

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer proposed suspending the state sales tax on school supply items. It’s part of the MI Back to School Plan.

It comes as the price of school supply items is on the rise.

“It has definitely gone up quite a bit,” said Jennifer Thompson, parent. “I usually try to buy more supplies for the classroom and stuff, too, and that’s been a little limited. I had to go a little bit lighter on that, just with the price increase.”

Teachers are paying more to get their classrooms ready for the year.

“We have teachers who spend well over $1,000 every year on school supplies,” said Thomas Morgan, Spokesperson for Michigan Education Association. “That’s not including the additional money they spend on snacks for kids who aren’t sent to school with anything else to eat except lunch.”

“We’re given $200 from the school to start our classrooms with supplies,” explained Rachelle VanHouten, a teacher at Cadillac Area Public Schools. “We buy pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, folders. I usually spend more money on stuff to keep the room going. If we run out of supplies during the year, that could be art supplies or paper.”

Nineteen states are temporarily suspending sales tax on school supply items.

“It’s a little bit at a time, and every little bit adds up. So I think it will be great in the long term,” said VanHouten.

Governor Whitmer is proposing Michigan be next. The tax holiday would be on items like pencils and crayons to computers.

“We’re at a critical point right now, and we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to invest in our local public schools and giving our kids every opportunity to succeed,” said Morgan. “They deserve the very best and every opportunity that previous generations had.”

It’s up to the state legislature to pass a tax break like this. They are currently on break until September 7.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County Following May Flooding

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May. The funds are made available for through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Anti-Abortion Groups Allege 60 Errors in Michigan Proposal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Invasive Insect Found in Michigan Concerns Local Vineyards

A relatively new invasive insect has made its way to Michigan, causing concern for local vineyards. The Spotted Lanternfly was first spotted in the U.S. in Pennsylvania back in 2014. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says data shows its had a big impact on crops, especially vineyards.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Senators Peters, Stabenow Release Statements on Inflation Reduction Act

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have released statements regarding the Inflation Reduction Act after it was signed by President Biden on Tuesday. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, costs of prescription drugs and healthcare will be lowered, investments will be made in clean energy and domestic manufacturing to fight climate change, the deficit will be reduced and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Agent: There was Talk of Blasting 2 Bridges in Whitmer Plot

An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday about a stop at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping. Tim Bates, simply known as “Red” to the group, said he encouraged Adam Fox...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Towers, Inc. Hoping to Hire Veterans

A northern Michigan veteran-owned business is hoping to hire former or soon-to-be former military members to fill positions in what could be an exciting new career. Traverse City-based Michigan Towers Inc. wants to employ several people help install cell phone towers in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Michigan Towers is...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Legislature#Tax Holiday#Politics State#Politics Governor
9&10 News

Prosecutors Rest Their Case Against 2 Men in Whitmer Plot

Prosecutors have rested their case against two men on trial for a second time in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
9&10 News

Trump Foe Liz Cheney Defeated in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy