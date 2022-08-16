TORONTO - The New England Revolution (8-7-10; 34 pts.) played Toronto FC (8-12-6; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw at BMO Field on Wednesday night behind goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks. Now with only two losses in their last 17 games, the Revolution have climbed up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday's MLS action. The Revolution carried a four-game shutout streak into Wednesday's match, which ended in the 31st minute when Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi scored the game's opening goal from the penalty spot. New England's shutout streak ended at 402 minutes, the second longest in...

