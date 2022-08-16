Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2
TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night. Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto (8-12-6).
Revolution battle Toronto FC to 2-2 draw
TORONTO - The New England Revolution (8-7-10; 34 pts.) played Toronto FC (8-12-6; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw at BMO Field on Wednesday night behind goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks. Now with only two losses in their last 17 games, the Revolution have climbed up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday's MLS action. The Revolution carried a four-game shutout streak into Wednesday's match, which ended in the 31st minute when Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi scored the game's opening goal from the penalty spot. New England's shutout streak ended at 402 minutes, the second longest in...
MLS・
Ryan Gauld’s brace carries Whitecaps past Rapids
Ryan Gauld scored twice and Julian Gressel set up a goal with a steal and an assist as the Vancouver
Alexi Lalas Snubs Himself and Others on His USMNT All-Time Starting 11
Alexi Lalas created his all-time best USMNT starting 11 and left himself off the list as well as others, including all but one current player. The post Alexi Lalas Snubs Himself and Others on His USMNT All-Time Starting 11 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Florida Panthers Assistant Coaches
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was hired on June 23, finalized his coaching staff on Aug. 10, adding three new assistants to the fold. Joining a bench that includes Maurice, assistant Tuomo Ruutu and goaltending coach Robb Tallas are Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon, and Sylvain Lefebvre. Here is a look at what each of the three brings to the team.
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
NHL・
NHL
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are Must-See TV. Here’s Why.
The WNBA playoffs begin this week (Wednesday 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and the average sports fan may be thinking, “So what?” Despite the growing popularity of the WNBA, many are still in the dark about the immense talent radiating throughout the league. These women are electric, explosive, entertaining...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Blake following dad's footsteps in preparation for Hurricanes, NHL
RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Jackson Blake attended Carolina Hurricanes development camp last month, he was excited to get his first taste of professional hockey. "Last year, we didn't get to have this opportunity, but this year has been such a blast," Blake said. "It's such a great group of guys. They all push you. It's super fun."
Comments / 0