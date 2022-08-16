Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Researchers Focus on Primary Care (An integrative review on individual determinants of enrolment in National Health Insurance Scheme among older adults in Ghana): Health and Medicine – Primary Care

Read full article on original website
Research from State University of Management Provide New Insights into Social Science (Development of an insurance industry image assessment index): Science – Social Science
-- Current study results on social science have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article discusses the results of the study of consumer attitudes towards the insurance sector in the. Russian Federation. .”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the...
Technical University Berlin (TU Berlin) Reports Findings in Managed Care (Assessment of health system performance in Germany: Survey-based insights into the perspective of people with private health insurance): Managed Care
-- New research on Managed Care is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The World Health Organization (. ) defined intermediate and overall goals to assess the performance of health systems. As the population perspective becomes more important for improving health systems, the aim of this study was to gain insights into the perspective of people with private health insurance (PHI) in.
George Institute for Global Health Researchers Report Recent Findings in Public Health (Pivoting from systems “thinking” to systems “doing” in health systems-Documenting stakeholder perspectives from Southeast Asia): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Applications of systems thinking in the context of. Health Policy and Systems Research. have been scarce, particularly in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).”. Funders...
Studies from University of Maryland Add New Findings in the Area of Mental Health Diseases and Conditions (How Phantom Networks and Other Barriers Impede Progress On Mental Health Insurance Reform): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions
-- Investigators publish new report on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Phantom networks are but one of many barriers to realizing access to mental health services. The term phantom networks refers to the misleading practice of listing providers as members of a network when they are not actually accepting patients.”
National Health Insurance Coverage and COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Uganda. Implications on Uganda’s achievement of Universal Healthcare Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.: COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 News from Preprints
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background With the advent of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the severe second wave that caused high-profile deaths, hospitalization, and high treatment costs in. Uganda. , the population has raised...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Northwestern Mutual Invests in Diverse Pipeline of Pediatric Oncology Researchers
Grants awarded through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation will support 10 students nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to the fight against childhood cancer and increasing diversity in the pediatric oncology research community,. Northwestern Mutual. , through its Foundation, is once again sponsoring a cohort of researchers through. 2022 Pediatric Oncology...
Studies from George Washington University Have Provided New Data on COVID-19 (Imposing a Health Insurance Surcharge On the Unvaccinated): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Data detailed on Coronavirus - COVID-19 have been presented. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals cost billions of dollars. More employers are considering imposing a premium surcharge on employees participating in the company’s health plan who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”
“System And Method For Using A Blockchain To Manage Medical Transactions Between Entities In A Healthcare Ecosystem” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245637): Healthpointe Solutions Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors ANDERSON , Mark Henry ( Newport Coast, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. Healthpointe Solutions Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Population health management entails aggregating patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analyzing the data with reference to a single patient, and generating actionable items through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. In some instances, coordinating health services to perform the actionable items among multiple entities in a healthcare ecosystem can be a daunting, inefficient, and/or cumbersome task.”
Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act
In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
Patent Issued for Method of evaluating heuristics outcome in the underwriting process (USPTO 11403711): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Ross, Gareth ( Amherst, MA , US), Walker, Tricia (East Hampton, MA, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data processing, particular for financial services such as underwriting, should be accurate, fast, and consistent. In an age where large amounts of data makes possible a more predictive risk management environment, financial institutions have a desire to automate data processing in the strategic and tactical application of the execution of the underwriting process.
Aon: U.S. employer health care costs projected to jump 6.5% next year
CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Average costs for U.S. employers that pay for their employees' health care will increase 6.5 percent to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. This projection is more than double the 3 percent...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
Health Insurance – NHIA, Four Universities Sign MOU On Capacity Development
The management of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) yesterday entered into an agreement with four institutions in the country for the training and capacity development of its staff and other health practitioners in the health insurance ecosystem. Director General of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo.
HealthEdge Named a Sample Vendor for Next-Gen Core Administrative Processing and Prospective Payment Integrity Solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge today said it has again been mentioned as a Sample Vendor for both its Core Administrative Processing (CAPS) and Prospective Payment Integrity (PPI) solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle for. U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022.i This year is the 12th in a row for HealthEdge to be mentioned...
Protect Our Care: NEW TV AD – "Got It Done" Shows President Biden and Democrats Making History By Passing Inflation Reduction Act & Delivering Lower Health Care Costs to Millions
Protect Our Care is releasing a new TV ad highlighting President Biden and. passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers health insurance premiums and prescription drug prices for millions of Americans. For years, lawmakers have promised to take action to rein in Big Pharma's greed and lower health care costs, but.
Aflac enhances Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance to include mental health coverage
Benefits help provide workers with income protection as financial and mental health pressures mount. /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the. U.S. , today announced the launch of its newly enhanced. Aflac Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance. to help employers better support the changing needs...
