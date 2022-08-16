ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon. State Troopers were called to the area near Mile Marker 160 on the I-39/90 in Dane County at about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight between several people on the interstate.
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild

MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
FBI: Law enforcement recovers 4 human trafficking victims in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement officials in portions of eastern Wisconsin recovered four human trafficking victims and arrested eight people for trafficking-related violations since early this month, the FBI’s Milwaukee field office said Wednesday. The efforts, which involved law enforcement agencies in northeastern and southeastern Wisconsin, were part of...
Loaded gun found on west side Janesville street Sunday, police chief says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police found a loaded gun on a street on the city’s west side Sunday. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Police Chief David Moore said that weapon had a round chambered and the safety was off. The discovery comes just a week after another loaded gun was found on the city’s east side. Moore said that weapon was “fire-ready.”
