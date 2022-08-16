Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
x1071.com
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
x1071.com
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
x1071.com
DNR to expand eligibly for program to fight well contamination, add $10M in funding
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will allow more people to receive funding to clean contaminated wells. The Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the state would expand eligibility for the Well Compensation Program. In addition, the state will invest $10 million in the program. “Everyone in Wisconsin deserves clean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
x1071.com
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon. State Troopers were called to the area near Mile Marker 160 on the I-39/90 in Dane County at about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight between several people on the interstate.
x1071.com
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
x1071.com
FBI: Law enforcement recovers 4 human trafficking victims in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement officials in portions of eastern Wisconsin recovered four human trafficking victims and arrested eight people for trafficking-related violations since early this month, the FBI’s Milwaukee field office said Wednesday. The efforts, which involved law enforcement agencies in northeastern and southeastern Wisconsin, were part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
‘Our goal is to keep our roads safe’: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement agencies around the state will have increased patrols along Wisconsin’s roads and highways to enforce the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign, which started Wednesday. The campaign, which runs through Labor Day, aims to get impaired drivers off the road...
x1071.com
Loaded gun found on west side Janesville street Sunday, police chief says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police found a loaded gun on a street on the city’s west side Sunday. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Police Chief David Moore said that weapon had a round chambered and the safety was off. The discovery comes just a week after another loaded gun was found on the city’s east side. Moore said that weapon was “fire-ready.”
Comments / 0