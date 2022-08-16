ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown Releases 100-Day Plan

Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown has released a 100-day plan to improve schools. The school system says what is being called his 100-Day Listen and Learn Tour is built upon four action points: Review, Identify, Strategize, Engage (RISE). “The path to our success is driven by understanding who we...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference

A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others. “When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.
PRATTVILLE, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Operation Round Up awards grants to local organizations

GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, Greenville Police Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Butler, Crenshaw...
GREENVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Montgomery Catholic & Montgomery Academy

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies

Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls

The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday. The tour introduced developers to the area and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Man Charged with Shooting Incidents in Alabama, Georgia

UPDATE: Investigators say a suspect in a string of shooting incidents in Alabama and Georgia has been arrested in LaFayette, Alabama. Auburn police say a driver was shot in the head through his back window on Interstate 85 northbound at around 6:15 this morning. The victim is a 45-year-old Prattville man, who was flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character

Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

