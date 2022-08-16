Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown Releases 100-Day Plan
Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown has released a 100-day plan to improve schools. The school system says what is being called his 100-Day Listen and Learn Tour is built upon four action points: Review, Identify, Strategize, Engage (RISE). “The path to our success is driven by understanding who we...
alabamanews.net
New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference
A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
selmasun.com
Rural Health Medical Program celebrates new home ahead of 45th Anniversary
Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. will celebrate its 45th year of service this October. What better way to walk into that except by a ribbon cutting marking the opening of their brand new location at 101 Park Place in Selma—bigger and better to house the growth over the years.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville
Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others. “When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegreenvillestandard.com
Operation Round Up awards grants to local organizations
GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, Greenville Police Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Butler, Crenshaw...
Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event
In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
wtvy.com
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Montgomery Catholic & Montgomery Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
Eclectic, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marbury High School football team will have a game with Elmore County High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
selmasun.com
Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
WSFA
City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday. The tour introduced developers to the area and...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Man Charged with Shooting Incidents in Alabama, Georgia
UPDATE: Investigators say a suspect in a string of shooting incidents in Alabama and Georgia has been arrested in LaFayette, Alabama. Auburn police say a driver was shot in the head through his back window on Interstate 85 northbound at around 6:15 this morning. The victim is a 45-year-old Prattville man, who was flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.
thecutoffnews.com
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
elmoreautauganews.com
District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character
Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
getnews.info
AirNow Home Services Is Giving Away New HVAC Units Through the Feel The Love Program
Millbrook, Alabama homeowners may already recognize the name AirNow Home Services. This HVAC provider has been in business for decades and has consistently offered competitive pricing for all of its services. Now, AirNow has partnered with Lennox Industries to give away new HVAC units to deserving families through the Feel The Love program.
Comments / 0