Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!
The GNV Mayor's race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
swimswam.com
World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Announces Transfer To LSU
Five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah joins Maggie MacNeil as the second Canadian swimmer to transfer to LSU this summer. Archive photo via USC Athletics. A few weeks after entering the transfer portal, Canadian swimmer and five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She spent her freshman year, which was the 2021-22 season, competing for the University of Southern California.
swimswam.com
2022 NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Kalia Antoniou Returning to Alabama for 5th Year
Antoniou (right) was a B finalist in both the 50 and 100 free at 2022 NCAAs. She was an A finalist at 2021 NCAAs in both events as well. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA ‘B’ finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyles Kalia Antoniou will be...
swimswam.com
Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule
The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
swimswam.com
Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season
Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
swimswam.com
SMU Swimmer Elijah Sohn Switches to DI Football at Sam Houston
SMU swimmer Elijah Sohn will be hanging up his suit and goggles to take up Division I football at Sam Houston this upcoming 2022-2023 season. Archive photo via Brandon Howard. After a few months of speculation, Elijah Sohn has officially transferred out of Southern Methodist University’s swimming program to the Sam Houston State University football team.
swimswam.com
The Fourth Place Alabama Women are Returning All 288 of their 2022 NCAA Points
The Alabama women return every single points scorer and relay member from the 2022 NCAA Championships for this upcoming season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Alabama women’s team will be returning all 288 points that they scored at the 2022 NCAA Championships to finish fourth for this upcoming...
swimswam.com
Paralympian Mei White Commits to DII Emmanuel College
2020 Tokyo Paralympian in the 100 breast, Mei White, will be attending the Division II Emmanuel College for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
swimswam.com
Boston College Hires Notre Dame Assistant Joe Brinkman as Next Head Coach
Boston College ventured into rival Notre Dame territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. Current photo via Boston College Athletics. Boston College ventured into rival territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. The Eagles...
swimswam.com
Queens (NC) Releases First NCAA Division I Swimming Schedule For 2022-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queens University of Charlotte associate athletic director for strategic planning and leadership development/director of swimming Jeff Dugdale has released schedules for the seven-time national champion men’s and women’s swimming programs. He does so with a new exciting challenge ahead: fully competing at the NCAA Division I level.
247Sports
How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?
Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
swimswam.com
Division II ‘B’ Finalist Natalie Van Noy Transferring to Vanderbilt for 5th Year
Van Noy made the B final in the 100 butterfly at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. She graduated from Queens in May. Current photo via Natalie Van Noy. 2022 NCAA Division II ‘B’ finalist Natalie Van Noy has announced that she will be transferring to Vanderbilt to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility.
swimswam.com
The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College
There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
swimswam.com
St. Bonaventure Adds Ethan Dale To Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff
BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Ethan Dale has joined the staff of new St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Mike Smiechowski and will serve as an assistant coach during the 2022-23 season. “We are excited to welcome Ethan to the Bonnies family,” Smiechowski said. “He...
swimswam.com
Futures Qualifier Yelin Tahk Commits to Navy for 2022
Futures qualifier and California native, Yelin Tahk, will be continuing her athletic and academic careers at the US Naval Academy in 2022.
swimswam.com
Oklahoma 6A State Champion Ryan Healy Sends Verbal to the University of Michigan
The University of Michigan secured a verbal commitment from Summer Junior Nationals finalist Ryan Healy for the 2023-24 season.
swimswam.com
Mel Marshall on Coaching, Motivating the Greatest Breaststroker of All Time
Marshall explains why Peaty has always had an affinity for long course and the first time she thought Adam could go 57 in the long course 100 breast. Current photo via courtesy of Mel Marshall. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about...
swimswam.com
See What Michael Phelps Said To Fire Up The University of Alabama Football Team
Phelps paid the University of Alabama football team a visit, offering the team some motivation prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. When the greatest Olympic champion of all-time speaks, you listen. Last week, Michael Phelps paid the University of Alabama football...
Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
NFL・
swimswam.com
Divers Lead the Way for 2024 Commitments as Bennett Greene Commits to Tennessee
Bennett Greene has committed to the University of Tennessee beginning in fall 2024. He is a diver from Knoxville, TN.
