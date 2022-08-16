ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
swimswam.com

World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Announces Transfer To LSU

Five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah joins Maggie MacNeil as the second Canadian swimmer to transfer to LSU this summer. Archive photo via USC Athletics. A few weeks after entering the transfer portal, Canadian swimmer and five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She spent her freshman year, which was the 2021-22 season, competing for the University of Southern California.
BATON ROUGE, LA
swimswam.com

Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Medley, FL
swimswam.com

Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season

Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

SMU Swimmer Elijah Sohn Switches to DI Football at Sam Houston

SMU swimmer Elijah Sohn will be hanging up his suit and goggles to take up Division I football at Sam Houston this upcoming 2022-2023 season. Archive photo via Brandon Howard. After a few months of speculation, Elijah Sohn has officially transferred out of Southern Methodist University’s swimming program to the Sam Houston State University football team.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
swimswam.com

Paralympian Mei White Commits to DII Emmanuel College

2020 Tokyo Paralympian in the 100 breast, Mei White, will be attending the Division II Emmanuel College for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA
Person
Trey Freeman
swimswam.com

Boston College Hires Notre Dame Assistant Joe Brinkman as Next Head Coach

Boston College ventured into rival Notre Dame territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. Current photo via Boston College Athletics. Boston College ventured into rival territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. The Eagles...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Queens (NC) Releases First NCAA Division I Swimming Schedule For 2022-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queens University of Charlotte associate athletic director for strategic planning and leadership development/director of swimming Jeff Dugdale has released schedules for the seven-time national champion men’s and women’s swimming programs. He does so with a new exciting challenge ahead: fully competing at the NCAA Division I level.
QUEENS, NY
247Sports

How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?

Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
swimswam.com

The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College

There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Futures Qualifier Yelin Tahk Commits to Navy for 2022

Futures qualifier and California native, Yelin Tahk, will be continuing her athletic and academic careers at the US Naval Academy in 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SUNNYVALE, CA
swimswam.com

Oklahoma 6A State Champion Ryan Healy Sends Verbal to the University of Michigan

The University of Michigan secured a verbal commitment from Summer Junior Nationals finalist Ryan Healy for the 2023-24 season. Current photo via Ryan Healy. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
NFL
swimswam.com

Divers Lead the Way for 2024 Commitments as Bennett Greene Commits to Tennessee

Bennett Greene has committed to the University of Tennessee beginning in fall 2024. He is a diver from Knoxville, TN. Current photo via Bennett Greene. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
KNOXVILLE, TN

