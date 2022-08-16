Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming on "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?
So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?
‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire
A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
A Return of Summer Heat Offers Little Relief for the Hudson Valley
The past several days have brought slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity to the Hudson Valley, which provided a much-needed break from the record highs that sweltered the region. But most parts of the Hudson Valley still remain in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the state is under a Drought Watch.
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’
New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch." On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State. Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits With Car in Hudson Valley, NY
One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.
A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY
Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
Al Roker’s Car Dies Outside of Hudson Valley Restaurant
With the current political climate I think it is safe to say that journalists don't get a lot of love these days. However, Al Roker seems to be one television personality that is beloved. Maybe it is because he is the weather man?. Roker has been with NBC for over...
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
