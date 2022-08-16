ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

101.5 WPDH

‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire

A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
MILTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Return of Summer Heat Offers Little Relief for the Hudson Valley

The past several days have brought slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity to the Hudson Valley, which provided a much-needed break from the record highs that sweltered the region. But most parts of the Hudson Valley still remain in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the state is under a Drought Watch.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York

You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
MONTGOMERY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits With Car in Hudson Valley, NY

One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.
KINDERHOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

