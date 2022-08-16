ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination

Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
RETAIL
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter

Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalls Natural Grocers due to Potential Salmonella contamination

Food recall news: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalls Natural Grocers due to Potential Salmonella contamination. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
LAKEWOOD, CO
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norway: Salmonella outbreak linked to watermelon

Norway’s Institute of Public Health is reporting a national outbreak caused by the gastrointestinal bacterium monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium. So far, infection has been detected in 18 people. The outbreak investigation shows that all 13 people who have been interviewed so far have eaten watermelon in the last few days...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Strauss feels the impact of Salmonella related to chocolate recall and site shutdown

Strauss Group’s profit has been heavily dented by a chocolate recall because of Salmonella and the related closure of a production plant in Israel. The company showed growth in some areas but this was offset by a decline in sales in the confectionery division and the Sabra hummus business, both of which operated on a partial scale in the half-year. The firm also reported a decline in operating profit.
