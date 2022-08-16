Read full article on original website
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination
Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Tyson Foods sounds alarm on poultry supply chain issues
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
National Chicken Council objects to USDA plan to name Salmonella as adulterant in some chicken products
USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) decision to declare Salmonella as an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products is not welcomed by the regulated industry. “NCC (National Chicken Council) is concerned about the precedent set by this abrupt shift in longstanding policy, made without supporting data,...
Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall
AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year.
Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
Popular beverage sold at Costco and used in Starbucks urgently recalled over fears it could make you sick
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
Recall alert: Metal fragments found in frozen meat pizzas prompt recall
WOODBRIDGE, Ill. — Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Sunday. The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June...
Food recall news: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalls Natural Grocers due to Potential Salmonella contamination
Food recall news: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalls Natural Grocers due to Potential Salmonella contamination. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
Tomatoes and Ketchup Could Remain in Short Supply — Here's Why
U.S. consumers aren't new to shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath interrupted supply chains to a large extent. Add natural forces to it, and you get a perfect recipe for a prolonged shortage. Tomatoes are seeing such a shortage in the U.S. currently. What is causing the tomato shortage in 2022?
Norway: Salmonella outbreak linked to watermelon
Norway’s Institute of Public Health is reporting a national outbreak caused by the gastrointestinal bacterium monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium. So far, infection has been detected in 18 people. The outbreak investigation shows that all 13 people who have been interviewed so far have eaten watermelon in the last few days...
Strauss feels the impact of Salmonella related to chocolate recall and site shutdown
Strauss Group’s profit has been heavily dented by a chocolate recall because of Salmonella and the related closure of a production plant in Israel. The company showed growth in some areas but this was offset by a decline in sales in the confectionery division and the Sabra hummus business, both of which operated on a partial scale in the half-year. The firm also reported a decline in operating profit.
Free Jabs No More: US to Stop COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase, Shift to Commercial Market
By the fall season, the U.S. will no longer be buying COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments to facilitate free jabs and diagnostics as the country attempts to move past the crisis stage and return to normalcy. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, told CNN Tuesday, August 16,...
