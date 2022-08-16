Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Two Houston sisters recognized for helping grant the wishes of critically ill children
HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Two sisters from Houston have been recognized by Make A Wish Mississippi for their volunteer efforts helping make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses. Sisters Shenia Jones and Barbara Buggs have been helping make wishes come true for children for more than two...
wcbi.com
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
wcbi.com
Massive fire destroys Lafayette County church built in 1800s, firefighters rescue historic Bible
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are still trying to determine what started the massive fire that heavily damaged a historic church just outside Oxford. College Hill Presbyterian Church was built in the 1840s and was the oldest church in the Oxford area. The church’s history includes being a...
wcbi.com
Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful
A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
wcbi.com
Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile with a graze wound.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #52: New Albany
New Albany, Miss. (WCBI)- New Albany football is looking to turn the page this season and get back on track. In 2021, the Bulldogs weren’t where they were used to being and head coach Cody Stubblefield thinks his team learned a lot about themselves because of it. Last season...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #51: Nettleton
NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- Nettleton won three games in 2021 and the Tigers’ season ended with a 32-7 playoff loss to Kossuth. John Keith is entering his third year as head coach and says experience is on his side. “We have a special group of senior leaders and I have...
wcbi.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex and holding her against her will
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly attacked his ex and held her against her will. “At some point in the night, it turned bad and was headed in a really bad direction,” Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says. “Luckily, she was able to get a phone and get out of the house.”
