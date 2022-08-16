ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful

A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
ABERDEEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
Booneville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Health
wcbi.com

Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile with a graze wound.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #52: New Albany

New Albany, Miss. (WCBI)- New Albany football is looking to turn the page this season and get back on track. In 2021, the Bulldogs weren’t where they were used to being and head coach Cody Stubblefield thinks his team learned a lot about themselves because of it. Last season...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #51: Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- Nettleton won three games in 2021 and the Tigers’ season ended with a 32-7 playoff loss to Kossuth. John Keith is entering his third year as head coach and says experience is on his side. “We have a special group of senior leaders and I have...
NETTLETON, MS
wcbi.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex and holding her against her will

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly attacked his ex and held her against her will. “At some point in the night, it turned bad and was headed in a really bad direction,” Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says. “Luckily, she was able to get a phone and get out of the house.”
MONROE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy