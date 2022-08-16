ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game

A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Plea Deals for Couple Accused of Spying in Nuclear Secrets Case

A naval engineer and his wife had their plea bargains thrown out on Tuesday by a federal judge, who said that the prison terms proposed were not harsh enough. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October, ensnared in an FBI sting and accused of attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government and smuggling sensitive data on SD cards via a peanut-butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a bandage. The Maryland pair admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act in agreements with federal prosecutors, with Jonathan confessing that he’d attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe’s deal would have put him behind bars for 12 years; Diana Toebbe’s was set at three years. On Tuesday, the couple withdrew their guilty pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled that the available sentencing options were “strikingly deficient.” Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in court on Tuesday seemed “taken aback” by the judge’s ruling, The Washington Post reported.Read it at The Washington Post
CONGRESS & COURTS
Public Safety
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters

It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Three Men Indicted in Notorious Gangster Whitey Bulger’s Prison Murder

Nearly four years after notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death in his cell with a padlock stuffed in a sock, three men have been indicted in connection with his murder. Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Geas and DeCologero allegedly hit Bulger, 89, in the head “multiple times,” killing him in his cell at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2018. They also face charges of aiding and abetting first...
BOSTON, MA

