‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
Judge Tosses Plea Deals for Couple Accused of Spying in Nuclear Secrets Case
A naval engineer and his wife had their plea bargains thrown out on Tuesday by a federal judge, who said that the prison terms proposed were not harsh enough. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October, ensnared in an FBI sting and accused of attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government and smuggling sensitive data on SD cards via a peanut-butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a bandage. The Maryland pair admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act in agreements with federal prosecutors, with Jonathan confessing that he’d attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe’s deal would have put him behind bars for 12 years; Diana Toebbe’s was set at three years. On Tuesday, the couple withdrew their guilty pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled that the available sentencing options were “strikingly deficient.” Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in court on Tuesday seemed “taken aback” by the judge’s ruling, The Washington Post reported.Read it at The Washington Post
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
americanmilitarynews.com
PA man arrested for threatening to slaughter FBI agents and ‘water the trees of liberty’ with their blood
A Pennsylvania man who threatened to slaughter FBI agents and “water the trees of liberty” with their blood on social media last week was arrested by federal authorities on Monday. Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, faces one count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Three Men Indicted in Notorious Gangster Whitey Bulger’s Prison Murder
Nearly four years after notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death in his cell with a padlock stuffed in a sock, three men have been indicted in connection with his murder. Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Geas and DeCologero allegedly hit Bulger, 89, in the head “multiple times,” killing him in his cell at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2018. They also face charges of aiding and abetting first...
Evidence allegedly ties the son of the suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings to the crimes, authorities say
The son of the man suspected of killing at least two Muslim men in New Mexico in recent months allegedly may also have played a role in the crime, authorities said in court documents filed last week. Documents filed on Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the District of New...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
