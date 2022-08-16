Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
75-Year-Old Clearwater Woman Arrested For Critically Injuring Bicyclist In Hit And Run
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The driver of the hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night. Grace Hunter, 75, of Clearwater has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Mysuncoast.com
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including two young children, have been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Siesta Key. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released details saying the kids are a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl and the adult with them is a 47-year-old man. All of them, according to the report, are being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for “serious” injuries.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
1 deputy injured, 1 suspect dead after machete attack in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Man, 16-year-old killed in fiery crash on I-75
A man and a teenager died and another man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
Burned body found in St. Pete alley; investigation underway
St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious death early Thursday morning after a burned body was found in an alley.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP pushing pedestrian and bicycle safety following numerous crashes on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busier week than usual in crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians both young and old. “Unfortunately we have seen an uptick in crashes this week,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. This as law enforcement has their high visibility...
Moped driver runs stop sign, dies after crashing into truck in Fort Myers
A moped driver is killed in a crash involving a truck on Ortiz Avenue and Dean Street in Fort Myers Wednesday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Co. in desperate need of school crossing guards
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Parents, your kids walk the roads in Manatee County to and from school every day. Our Suncoast roads are getting very busy, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why the sheriff’s office is scrambling to hire crossing guards. Little feet,...
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
'Catastrophic tire failure' causes fatal crash on I-75 SB in Sarasota County
Florida Highway Patrol says several good samaritans tried to rescue the victims but were unable to. A 'catastrophic tire failure' is cited as the cause.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation
Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested with guns, more than 1K grams of drugs after fleeing Collier County deputies
A car chase in Collier County led to the arrest of a convicted felon who deputies say had guns and drugs in his car. Deputies arrested Joshua Frederick Basham, 27, of Fort Myers, on Tuesday after he led them on a brief chase that began on Thomasson Drive near Palmetto Court and ended when Basham crashed his car into a ditch and tried to run away. Deputies say Bahsam fled after they attempted to stop him for a traffic offense.
27-year-old killed in St. Pete motorcycle crash saves 5 lives through organ donation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendon Courson, 27, was killed after speeding and losing control of his motorcycle Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, authorities said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened on North Gandy Boulevard, and no one else was injured. "My wife had wrote a note...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals
The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
