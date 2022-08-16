ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including two young children, have been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Siesta Key. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released details saying the kids are a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl and the adult with them is a 47-year-old man. All of them, according to the report, are being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for “serious” injuries.
SIESTA KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osprey, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chang
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Signage
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Co. in desperate need of school crossing guards

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Parents, your kids walk the roads in Manatee County to and from school every day. Our Suncoast roads are getting very busy, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why the sheriff’s office is scrambling to hire crossing guards. Little feet,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation

Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested with guns, more than 1K grams of drugs after fleeing Collier County deputies

A car chase in Collier County led to the arrest of a convicted felon who deputies say had guns and drugs in his car. Deputies arrested Joshua Frederick Basham, 27, of Fort Myers, on Tuesday after he led them on a brief chase that began on Thomasson Drive near Palmetto Court and ended when Basham crashed his car into a ditch and tried to run away. Deputies say Bahsam fled after they attempted to stop him for a traffic offense.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals

The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy