Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way between S. 16th Avenue and Interstate 19. Tucson Police said they received a call just after 3:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 20, about a fight involving weapons. Officers were dispatched to a lounge in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]

Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
VAIL, AZ
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a vulnerable woman has been found. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, went missing Saturday morning, August 20 in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley. Sunday, PCSD told KOLD News 13, Meyers-Brinson was located safe. Copyright...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and say a suspect has surrendered peacefully after they and a SWAT team agents became involved in a standoff on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
TUCSON, AZ

