Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NWFD and MPD responded to vehicle rollover
On August 21, 2022, around 10 a.m. Northwest Fire and The Marana Police Department (MPD) responded to a single vehicle rollover.
AZFamily
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way between S. 16th Avenue and Interstate 19. Tucson Police said they received a call just after 3:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 20, about a fight involving weapons. Officers were dispatched to a lounge in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
James Charles Ramsey Dead after Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
56-Year-Old Bicyclist Dead after Fatal Collision on Oracle Road. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:30 a.m., near the intersection of West Grant Road and North Oracle Road. According to reports, Ramsey was riding his bicycle along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]
Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TPD investigating officer involved shooting
The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Officers say the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a vulnerable woman has been found. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, went missing Saturday morning, August 20 in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley. Sunday, PCSD told KOLD News 13, Meyers-Brinson was located safe. Copyright...
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
12news.com
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TPD arrests homicide suspect
30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and say a suspect has surrendered peacefully after they and a SWAT team agents became involved in a standoff on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400...
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
PCSD: South Houghton Road intersection closed due to crash involving three cars
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to crash near South Houghton Road. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road.
Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley. The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Sunday, Aug. 21
Road closures, power outages, and other weather-related updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, updated throughout the day.
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
KOLD-TV
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 west near Vail
A deadly crash that shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail has been cleared, ADOT says.
Comments / 0