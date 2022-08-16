Read full article on original website
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Councilman hopes to spur beautification, crime reduction in New Orleans East
A New Orleans councilman says he’s getting community support after he cleaned up an intersection trashed by vagrants. He says businessmen, other community leaders, and residents alike say they’re going to take responsibility for their neighborhood.
culinarybackstreets.com
2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day
Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
WDSU
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved
NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
New Orleans S&WB project held hostage by abortion politics
NEW ORLEANS — Abortion rights and flood mitigation don't seem to have much in common, but here in New Orleans the politics over one is delaying funding approval for another. Thursday, for the second time, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred the decision on a $39 million line of credit for a Sewerage & Water Board project over the City's stance on abortion.
'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Newell: City leaders finally hearing the public’s outcry over crime
We’ve heard a lot about the NOLA Coalition. I hope to talk to someone from the Coalition every week on the show about their views, challenges, and what they see as potential solutions to bolster recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Dep
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 1-5, 2022; see list and other sales
Banks St. 3118-20: $472,000, Elisaxime Properties LLC to Carla Smith Antoine and Raney M. Antoine Sr. Baronne St. 1401-03; Baronne St. 1405-07; Thalia St. 1818: $100, FH Nola LLC to 1401 Baronne LLC. Camp St. 1232: $825,000, Jeffrey Scott Nicholl and Katherine Maris Mattes Nicholl to Ellen L. MacOmber Fannon...
NOLA.com
After Mayor LaToya Cantrell's overseas trips, City Council passes new travel rules
The mayor and other high-ranking New Orleans officials might still be able to use taxpayer money to travel overseas under a new City Council ordinance. But now they'll have to cough up the receipts. On Thursday, the council unanimously approved new rules that will require quarterly reports on City Hall...
NOLA.com
Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie sold after 37 years; chef Andrea Apuzzo: 'I'm very happy'
For close to four decades, a meal at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie has promised Italian dishes like osso buco, risotto and crabmeat ravioli. Just as reliably, it’s also meant a dose of Andrea Apuzzo, the Italian-born chef known for his jovial sense of welcome and hands-on hospitality. But...
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
KTBS
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
NOLA.com
Six Flags project clears hurdle over site ownership; still no word on when work will start
City officials have cleared an important bureaucratic hurdle in redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East, though more lie ahead before the developer will be able to start work. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, an independent state agency that spearheads projects across the city, said Tuesday...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
WWL
