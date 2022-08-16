ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Warrant Served for Shots Fired

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stanley St. Cyr, 34, earlier today on a warrant for Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury. The warrant was issued after an investigation was conducted in May of 2022 by detectives and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery

One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
freedom929.com

AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED

(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
OLNEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Cop nearly struck as pursuit begins in Central City

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a pursuit started after a man bolted off and almost hit an officer during a traffic stop. The Central City Police Department says they pulled over Jimmy Bryant shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Authorities say they suspected Bryant was under the influence. According to the police, Bryant took […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction

MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing. The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was...
wevv.com

A Man, Women and Child shot at late last night

At the intersection of South Morton and Powell, two or three teens dressed in all black opened fire on a vehicle with 3 people inside. Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night. A witness told Evansville Police they saw two or three teens wearing all black...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Guilty verdict reached in Parrett Street murder trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A jury has reached a verdict in Samajui Barnes’s trial, and he has been found guilty, according to officials with the Vanderburgh Circuit Court. The Vanderburgh Circuit Court says Barnes’s sentencing date is September 8 at 9 a.m. Barnes, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was arrested on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder 1000 blk of E Mulberry St

On August 14th, around 11:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The female victim had been shot in her arm and leg. The male victim had been shot in the chest. Both victims were conscious on scene and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN

