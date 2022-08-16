ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

