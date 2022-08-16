Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Related
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
fox8live.com
TikTok USB trend possibly responsible for stolen cars in New Orleans, Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Cameras around The Lumiere apartments in Metairie were pointed in the opposite direction Saturday night (Aug. 6), when burglars took Savannah Smith’s 2013 Kia Rio out of the parking lot. “I was crazy in shock. I was going to every building across the street asking...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing from sporting goods store
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four people accused of stealing. According to LSPO, deputies were dispatched on Aug. 14 after a report that four unknown subjects entered a sporting goods store off of Juban Road.
NOLA.com
Man running from New Orleans police fatally struck on I-10, authorities say
A man in a stolen SUV being chased by New Orleans police abandoned the vehicle and tried to run across Interstate 10, only to be struck and killed by another vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. The Police Department did not release his name or age, nor did the agency say whether...
Smile, you’re on camera: Old Metairie neighbors take action after attempted carjacking
Last month, an Old Metairie neighborhood was shaken up after one of its residents was followed home from babysitting and nearly carjacked — all of it caught on camera. Now, neighbors are sending the message they won't tolerate crime in their neighborhood.
Scam Alert: People impersonating Kenner Police are extorting money from citizens
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam. According to a media release, Kenner PD said that people are calling citizens while impersonating a Kenner PD officer or employee asking for money or gift card payments in order to pay fines for not appearing in court.
Comments / 2