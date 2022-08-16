Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC unveils new logo, modernized Gila Hank; classic Hank remains in retro role
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College unveiled a new brand identity that features a primary logo and modernized Gila Hank during its faculty and staff Monster Symposium this week. The College’s Gila Hank — designed in 1947 by The Arizona Republic cartoonist, Reg Manning – will remain as a classic look on campus touchpoints. The College’s traditional purple and gold colors will also remain.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford initiates new conservation program
SAFFORD — The City of Safford has begun its new conservation program, starting with the community’s young people. “One of the areas that we wanted to begin with is with is working with children, students,” said City Manager John Cassella. “So we did meet with the (Safford Unified) School District this week and began discussion with them to figure out how we can roll this out, how we insert ourselves into the classroom, and then we’ll go over some of the curriculum.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Financial losses result in Balloon Extravaganza cancellation
SAFFORD — Executive Director Vance Bryce recommended to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Events and Finance Committees to discontinue organizing the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza starting this year. The members of each committee accepted the recommendation. Last New Year, the event drew 20 hot air balloon pilots to the Gila Valley in a spectacular aerial display of bright colors and skillful maneuvering.
gilavalleycentral.net
Trust for Public Land and Partners Protect Additional 7,800 Acres of Critical Grasslands near Chiricahua Mountains
WILLCOX, Ariz. — Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced today that 7,852 acres of the Cienega Ranch has been protected through the purchase of a conservation easement from the ranch owner. The ranch is located near the Willcox Playa, location of the hugely popular annual Wings over Willcox birding and nature festival and the main destination for the 30,000 sandhill cranes that winter in Arizona.
gilavalleycentral.net
Still time to help with the Community Health Needs Assessment
SAFFORD — Residents in Graham and Greenlee counties still have time to help Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the two counties’ Health Departments learn about the health needs in the area. The Community Health Needs Assessment remains live until Sept. 17. “Our goal is really to get...
gilavalleycentral.net
Constance Lorraine Mayo
Constance Lorraine Mayo, of Safford, entered into rest eternal Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, with her husband of 58 years, Bob, watching over her. She was 81. Connie was born in Pennsylvania to David and Virginia Wilson. She enlisted in the United States...
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Gila River finally flowing
Photo By Mike Bibb: The Gila River flows at the Gila River Diversion Dam. After an extended dry spell and an equally dry Gila River, recent rains in the area have finally contributed enough water to notice a flowing river meandering across Graham County. Somewhat a rarity the past several...
gilavalleycentral.net
Red Lamp becomes Thatcher Commercial Plaza
THATCHER — Approving the final plat for the Town of Thatcher’s new commercial park was the easy part. Selecting a name was a different matter. The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat for the new Thatcher Commercial Plaza, formerly known as Red Lamp. Approval was required...
gilaherald.com
Fuel truck explodes on Highway 191
GRAHAM COUNTY – A fuel haul truck driver experienced what could be a scene out of a Fast and Furious movie late Thursday night when his tanker truck caught fire and exploded. According to Graham County Dispatch notes, a tractor-trailer hauling diesel and unleaded fuel for a local gas...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
