SAFFORD — The City of Safford has begun its new conservation program, starting with the community’s young people. “One of the areas that we wanted to begin with is with is working with children, students,” said City Manager John Cassella. “So we did meet with the (Safford Unified) School District this week and began discussion with them to figure out how we can roll this out, how we insert ourselves into the classroom, and then we’ll go over some of the curriculum.”

