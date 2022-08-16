Read full article on original website
Chicago magazine
The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now
What:The city’s latest food hall, from 16” on Center (the group that runs Revival Food Hall, Moneygun, and other spots), debuts in the Old Post Office with a crack team of vendors. Why:Find downtown locations of favorites like Tempesta Market, Flo’s Kitchen, and Hot Chi Chicken, along with...
Eater
Logan Square Food Truck Plaza Debuts and Attracts About 400 for First Week
Correction: The number of weekly visitors at the food truck event was 400. The farmer’s market brings in 7,000. The story has been corrected to reflect this. Food trucks haven’t been able to flourish in Chicago compared to other parts of the country, but slowly, neighborhood groups and elected officials are realizing how much they bring to their communities, how they help small business owners. The onslaught of anti-food truck rhetoric — a restaurant lobby fearful of competition, out-of-touch politicians, and angry NIMBYs who argue food trucks ruin the aesthetic of their blocks — may never let Chicago’s food truck and street vendor scenes reach their full potentials, but change is happening.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
cwbchicago.com
Cops honored for nabbing Lincoln Park robbery crew
Three Chicago police officers are being recognized for helping to apprehend a Lincoln Park robbery crew this summer. Between early June and early July, dozens of robberies targeting women and thefts of idling cars were reported in the area between Fullerton Avenue, Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Lakeview Avenue. Police linked the crimes to a small crew of robbers, but apprehending the group proved challenging.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
The Most Photo-Worthy Restaurant in Illinois is in Chicago, According to New Yelp Ranking
A Chicago restaurant has been deemed the most "photo-worthy" eatery in Illinois by Yelp. The review website released a list of the most photo-worthy restaurants in each state Thursday ahead of World Photography Day. In Illinois, the most photographed restaurant was Chicago's Girl and the Goat. The Chicago staple was...
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
blockclubchicago.org
The Clarendale, A Senior Living Complex At Six Corners, Expected To Be Finished By End Of 2022
PORTAGE PARK — The massive Six Corners development The Clarendale is nearly complete. The 10-story, $130 million senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road is set to be finished by the end of the year — and residents will be able to move in at the beginning of 2023, said Becky Diehl, marketing manager at Ryan Companies, the company behind the project.
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
Iconic Chicago spots to take wedding photos
We recently reminded you of the Magnificent Mile's free wedding contest for couples who want to get married under the Wrigley Building arches. Then we asked for other iconic spots to take wedding shots around town. Here are some fabulous Chicago area shots from the best readers in town: Karen and her beau got these shots at Rockefeller Chapel and Lincoln Park.Karen R. recommended Rockefeller Chapel at U of C.Barb W. said, "We took ours at the People's Gas Honeycomb Pavilion in Lincoln Park. This is from just after the wedding." Photos courtesy of Adam and Liane G. Adam G....
wlsam.com
Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant – New Greek restaurant in the heart of Chicago
During the pandemic, Jason Chan decided to quit his job to become the Director of Operations at Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about his own personal philosophy and how to keep a positive attitude during rough times.
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
NBC Chicago
2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend
The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
Salt Shed: Chicago's Morton Salt building transformed into music venue and event space
A piece of Chicago history has been transformed into a new concert venue.
Forest Park Review
Despite ongoing struggles, autumn reopening planned for Scratch on Madison
After being temporarily closed for eight months, Scratch Kitchen and Lounge, 7445 Madison St., Forest Park, is inching closer to slinging burgers and canned beers once again. An autumn reopening could happen as early as September and comes as a relief to Patrick O’Brien, chef-owner of Scratch Restaurant Group.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Signs Deal For 10 More Years of Lollapalooza, Then 10 Years of Famine
GRANT PARK—To the glee of teenage J-Hope stans and dismay of every public transit rider, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this month that Lollapalooza is here to stay. Specifically, the Chicago Park District finalized a deal to host 10 more years of the long-running music festival, and then 10 years of famine on a devastating, biblical scale.
