Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
blockclubchicago.org
The Clarendale, A Senior Living Complex At Six Corners, Expected To Be Finished By End Of 2022
PORTAGE PARK — The massive Six Corners development The Clarendale is nearly complete. The 10-story, $130 million senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road is set to be finished by the end of the year — and residents will be able to move in at the beginning of 2023, said Becky Diehl, marketing manager at Ryan Companies, the company behind the project.
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Heights delays vote on ordinance that has advisory board upset
The Palos Heights City Council delayed a vote Tuesday night to draft an ordinance that has the Recreation Advisory Board up in arms. Among the sticking points of this ordinance is reducing the advisory board meetings from once a month to three times a year. After reading a long list...
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
Forest Park Review
Despite ongoing struggles, autumn reopening planned for Scratch on Madison
After being temporarily closed for eight months, Scratch Kitchen and Lounge, 7445 Madison St., Forest Park, is inching closer to slinging burgers and canned beers once again. An autumn reopening could happen as early as September and comes as a relief to Patrick O’Brien, chef-owner of Scratch Restaurant Group.
Forest Park Review
Early transportation
In the earliest days of Harlem (now known as Forest Park), transportation on the Dummy line, a track of railroad that was laid from 40th Street in Chicago in 1881 that extended west on Randolph Street, through the villages of Oak Park, Harlem and River Forest until it reached the Soo line tracks then curved back eastward on Harrison Street. It stopped at Wisconsin Avenue in Oak Park; Park Avenue in River Forest; and Desplaines Avenue and Harrison St. in Harlem.
Forest Park Review
Open up on Army Reserve land
You wouldn’t buy a home without a home inspection. Forest Park should not consider purchasing the multi-acre Army Reserve site on Roosevelt Road without a thorough environmental review and some sort of structural assessment of the step-up from dilapidated buildings currently on the site. It was good news recently...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
palatine.il.us
Palatine Street Fest 2022
The Village of Palatine's annual Downtown Street Fest will be held on August 26 - 28, 2022. Visit our new "Backyard Lounge" in Towne Square, presented by Palatine Bank & Trust, open Friday, August 26 (5pm - 10pm), Saturday, August 27, (11am - 10pm), and Sunday, August 28, (11am - 4pm). The setting will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights, a bar, local eats, outdoor games (bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball, etc.) and scheduled entertainment throughout the day/night.
Forest Park Review
Big Week | August 17-24
Friday, Aug. 19, 3 – 5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Stop by the library for an outdoor event. Bring a houseplant and take a houseplant. (Please bring no more than one. Must be small to medium sized and in a pot.) Create a small flower bouquet to put out in the community to take part in For the One Who Finds Me. Questions? Email Alicia at ahammond@fppl.org.
CTA receives nearly $29M in federal grant to speed up electric bus project
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant money Tuesday to go toward replacing their bus fleet with electric buses. The agency was awarded the money by the Federal Transit Administration and is the CTA’s first federal funding since unveiling its “Charging Forward Plan” earlier this year. The city’s goal is to have an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month
A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
vfpress.news
Maywood Old Timers Picnic Returns Aug. 28
Attendees at a Maywood Old Timers picnic held in the past. | File. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The annual Maywood Old Timers Picnic will take place after all. Organizers said the longstanding event will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Veterans Park on Oak Street, just behind the Maywood Police Station, 125 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
romeoville.org
I-55 Resurfacing begins August 15th, Expect Lane Closures and Delays
Starting August 15, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin a patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, that will require overnight and weekend lane closures. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. To complete the work, motorists should expect...
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
