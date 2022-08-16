Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
EXPLAINER: A look at key endorsements in crowded NY-10 Democratic congressional primary
One thing’s for sure about next week’s Democratic primary in NY-10: it’s a wide-open race. There’s no incumbent in the newly created 10th Congressional District spanning lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, and at least six candidates are considered legitimate contenders. Turnout is expected to be...
cityandstateny.com
Tracking the contested state Senate primary races in New York
Early voting for state Senate races began Aug. 13 ahead of the primary election on Aug. 23, and in an election cycle shaken up by redistricting, candidates are hoping to take advantage of the new lines to unseat incumbents, while others are vying to fill open seats. Shifting population in...
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Eric Adams launches blitz to remove dormant outdoor dining sheds
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday the city has begun demolishing outdoor dining sheds that popped up during the pandemic but are no longer being used and causing quality-of-life problems. Mr. Adams, a Democrat, said an “initial blitz” identified 24 dormant sheds outside now-closed restaurants within a few...
queenseagle.com
Konst drops out of Wester Queens Senate race, coalescing progressive vote behind Gonzalez
The race for the only open State Senate district in Queens saw a major shakeup over the weekend as early voting began throughout New York State. Nomiki Konst, a progressive media personality and former candidate for New York City public advocate, dropped out of the race for State Senate District 59, a newly created district that covers parts of Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Kips Bay and Tudor City.
Hundreds Turn Out at Hearing to Voice Disapproval of Proposed Changes to Council District 26
Hundreds of people testified virtually and in-person Tuesday night during a public meeting in Astoria that they do not approve of the changes proposed by the NYC Districting Commission to the boundaries of Council District 26. The hearing, a marathon session that lasted more than six hours, was held to...
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul in NYC
Zeldin has already accepted a debate invitation from CBS2.
POLITICO
Adams’ trash problem
Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
Amy DeGise remains defiant despite calls to resign
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pushed back at the August 17 City Council meeting against numerous calls for her to resign after her hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, saying that she does not plan to leave her position despite pressure from the public. The controversy, which has...
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: NYC Democratic primary highlights
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are headed to the polls for the second primary this year to vote on state Senate and congressional races. Earlier this year, the state's highest court ruled that the district maps drawn by Democrats in the state Senate were unconstitutional, splitting New York's primaries. The new maps created competitive districts, pitting some incumbents against each other and reshuffled district lines.
Super PACs spend big on NY Senate races to hold off progressives
Daniel S. Loeb and Jim Walton have contributed to a super PAC called New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany. So far, seven PACs have combined to spend more than $1.6 million on Democratic Senate primaries. [ more › ]
Watch: NY-10 Democratic Congressional Primary Debate
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — With less than a week to go until New York’s primary election – and early voting already underway — the leading Democratic candidates in the 10th Congressional District faced off Wednesday in a live debate on PIX11. Dan Goldman currently leads the pack in a crowded field of candidates, according to […]
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
newyorkled.com
NYC Tenant Blacklisting Complaint Online Forms Put Up by AG Letitia James
Attorney General James Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting. Clipper Equity Denied Rental Applications After Obtaining Applicants’ Housing Court Records. AG James Warns Landlords Against Using Housing Court Records to Conduct Background Checks for Tenant Applicants. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn
The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
NY Senate GOP to pay $200K settlement in campaign finance probe
Albany, N.Y. — State Senate Republicans’ campaign arm has struck a $200,000 settlement to close an inquiry into the party’s alleged abuse of its campaign “housekeeping” account, a sanction that could temper how soft money funds are spent by New York’s political parties. State...
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor Abbott
New York Post writer, Michael Goodwin, recently wrote a critique on Mayor Eric Adams. Basically, he said the mayor should focus on his job to reduce crime instead of the recent political headlines with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migrants.
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
