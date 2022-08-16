ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

Tracking the contested state Senate primary races in New York

Early voting for state Senate races began Aug. 13 ahead of the primary election on Aug. 23, and in an election cycle shaken up by redistricting, candidates are hoping to take advantage of the new lines to unseat incumbents, while others are vying to fill open seats. Shifting population in...
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

NYC Mayor Eric Adams launches blitz to remove dormant outdoor dining sheds

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday the city has begun demolishing outdoor dining sheds that popped up during the pandemic but are no longer being used and causing quality-of-life problems. Mr. Adams, a Democrat, said an “initial blitz” identified 24 dormant sheds outside now-closed restaurants within a few...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Konst drops out of Wester Queens Senate race, coalescing progressive vote behind Gonzalez

The race for the only open State Senate district in Queens saw a major shakeup over the weekend as early voting began throughout New York State. Nomiki Konst, a progressive media personality and former candidate for New York City public advocate, dropped out of the race for State Senate District 59, a newly created district that covers parts of Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Kips Bay and Tudor City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
POLITICO

Adams’ trash problem

Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise remains defiant despite calls to resign

Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pushed back at the August 17 City Council meeting against numerous calls for her to resign after her hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, saying that she does not plan to leave her position despite pressure from the public. The controversy, which has...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Election 2022: NYC Democratic primary highlights

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are headed to the polls for the second primary this year to vote on state Senate and congressional races. Earlier this year, the state's highest court ruled that the district maps drawn by Democrats in the state Senate were unconstitutional, splitting New York's primaries. The new maps created competitive districts, pitting some incumbents against each other and reshuffled district lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Watch: NY-10 Democratic Congressional Primary Debate

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — With less than a week to go until New York’s primary election – and early voting already underway — the leading Democratic candidates in the 10th Congressional District faced off Wednesday in a live debate on PIX11. Dan Goldman currently leads the pack in a crowded field of candidates, according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC Tenant Blacklisting Complaint Online Forms Put Up by AG Letitia James

Attorney General James Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting. Clipper Equity Denied Rental Applications After Obtaining Applicants’ Housing Court Records. AG James Warns Landlords Against Using Housing Court Records to Conduct Background Checks for Tenant Applicants. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn

The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
BROOKLYN, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

