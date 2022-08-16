BATON ROUGE - The Federal Highway Administration recently announced a new program aimed at defending against the effects of climate change and the costs of extreme weather events. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Form ula Program will allocate approximately $134 million over the next five years to Louisiana, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO