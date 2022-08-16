Read full article on original website
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Four in 10 under-30s locked into rent contracts that exceed 30% of pay
Great Britain figure at five-year high, with housing groups warning it is too much to manage
UK to cut import taxes from some of world's poorest countries
The UK is to cut import taxes on hundreds more products from some of the world's poorest countries to boost trade links. The Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into force in January and builds on a scheme the UK was first part of while a member of the European Union.
The Church of England is on board in pursuit of a net zero world
The Church of England Pensions Board is under no illusion about the seriousness of the climate emergency or its impacts on the poorest. The question your article (Church of England pension boss’s shares in Shell ‘shocking’, say campaigners, 17 August) ultimately raises is: what is the best way to drive emissions reductions? For some, selling your shareholdings in fossil fuel companies to someone else might be appropriate. But that does not necessarily lead to any emissions reductions, nor is it the only strategy that can be deployed.
Nationalise big five energy firms to cut bills, say Greens
The Green Party is calling for the UK's big five energy suppliers to be nationalised and for prices to be returned to October 2021 levels. This would cut average household costs by more than £2,000 a year, it says. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP want energy prices...
No Tube: London subway hit by strike, day after rail walkout
LONDON (AP) — A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital’s transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of action by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes.
EU greenhouse gas emissions on the rise, but still below pre-pandemic level
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions across the European Union rose in the first quarter from a year earlier, but remained just below pre-pandemic levels, the bloc's statistics office said on Tuesday.
Ofgem director Christine Farnish resigns over price cap change
A non-executive director at energy regulator Ofgem has quit over changes to the way the energy price cap is set. Christine Farnish said she felt the regulator had not "struck the right balance between the interests of consumers and interests of suppliers". Ofgem is in charge of setting the level...
UK government enters endgame in Europe research standoff
The UK government has begun what may be its final effort to resolve a dispute over the UK's membership of the EU's €100bn Horizon research programme. It has written to Brussels urging it to "end persistent delays" in delivering on its promise to allow British access to EU research collaborations.
