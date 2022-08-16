Marian Spencer Scholars: CPS grads head to University of Cincinnati with goal of becoming Queen City's next leaders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
spectrumnews1.com
Recruiting continues for Cincinnati Public Schools crossing guards as new school year begins
CINCINNATI — With the start of Cincinnati Public Schools, parents across the city are worried whether anyone will be there to help their children safely cross the street. Cincinnati Public Schools is looking to fill another 40 crossing guard positions. The district plans for more than 150 crossing guards...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Masking Not Required for Cincinnati Public Schools, Despite Administration’s Own Safety Plan
Cincinnati Public School students and their families are gearing up for a new school year starting Aug. 18, but packing a mask won’t be a requirement for CPS parents, despite the administration’s own COVID-19 safety plan amid high coronavirus case numbers. Hamilton County experiencing high COVID levels. Hamilton...
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati announces two finalists for city manager
CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the final two candidates for the city manager position after a nationwide search. Of the original 21 applicants, five were interviewed by a panel consisting of former Cincinnati Children's Hospital CEO Michael Fisher; Deputy Director of Human Resources Latisha Hazell; former Mayor Mark Mallory, Director of Human Resources Ed Ramsey; and Mayor Aftab Pureval.
WKRC
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman uses life-changing diagnosis to launch thriving business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine business owner took her cancer diagnosis to launch a thriving beauty studio while helping others. If you want an appointment at Brow OTR on West Court Street it may take you a month or two to get a spot. Honour Hook, who owns the studio...
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
spectrumnews1.com
Influencer named grand marshal for Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion kicks off Aug. 18 — the last event of its kind in the nation. Orlando Chapman, who was named the grand marshal of the event, has a history with Cincinnati. He grew up on the city’s west end. “I pretty much...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21
See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events. This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as...
Fox 19
Cincinnati officers who said ‘N-word,’ city head to mediation instead of second trial in racial discrimination lawsuit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury recently could not decide whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline. Saying the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,”...
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
Fox 19
CPS bus issues plague parents, students on first day back to school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of bus transportation in Cincinnati got off to a rocky start for some parents and students, with widespread complaints about bus stop locations and some buses not showing up at all. Cincinnati Public Schools provides yellow bus service to students in the district and,...
Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
UW Offers Physical Cincinnati Defensive Lineman
Ted Hammond is building himself up to be a dominant player.
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
Cincinnati CityBeat
34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend
Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati's Red Light Jazz Room Music Series Features Innovative Performances of Gospel, Jazz and R&B
Let the record show that when Lex Nycole gets an idea, she cannot be stopped. The freelance curator has been dreaming up event projects for years. And even as she takes on jobs curating and producing for various arts organizations around the city, she’s manifesting her vision. Recently that...
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Comments / 0