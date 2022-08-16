ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada

With water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continuing to drop, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday new water restrictions for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. Two months ago, the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah — were tasked with coming up with plans to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, the Los Angeles Times reports. The talks have been at times contentious, due to the states all having different interests, and an agreement has yet to be reached.
Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in any immediate new restrictions — like banning lawn watering or car washing — they signal that unpopular decisions about how to reduce consumption are on the horizon, including whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But those reductions represent just a fraction of the potential pain to come for the 40 million Americans in seven states that rely on the river. Because the states failed to meet a federal deadline to figure out how to cut their water use by at least 15%, they could see even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped. “The states collectively have not identified and adopted specific actions of sufficient magnitude that would stabilize the system,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said.
Colorado River Basin restrictions likely just the start

The US Bureau of Reclamation Tuesday said water shortages in the Colorado River have passed a threshold leading to new water restrictions as seven states involved in the Colorado River Compact have failed to reach a new deal to replace the one signed 100 years ago. Arizona will have to cut its draw from the Colorado system by 21% and Nevada by 8%. Mexico will also have to cut water use from the Colorado system by 7%. "This day was predicted many, many, decades ago and here we are," said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the environmental group, the Great...
