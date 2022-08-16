Read full article on original website
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
Feds cut Colorado River allocation for Arizona and Nevada in 2023, citing need for 'urgent action'
While Arizona and Nevada will get less water, California will not lose any of its share next year, according to the feds' blueprint released Tuesday.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Fifth set of human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as drought conditions continue
Another set of human skeletal remains was discovered at drought-stricken Lake Mead on Monday – the fifth set of remains recovered since May and the third to be found at the lake’s Swim Beach area. National Park Service (NPS) rangers set up a perimeter in the Swim Beach...
Utah’s Great Salt Lake Is Disappearing – Megadrought Persists Across the US Southwest
Utah’s Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest recorded water level last month as a megadrought persists across the US southwest. This has forced the fast-growing city to curb its water use. From space, satellite images show how water levels have dramatically fallen from 1985 to 2022 – exposing large expanses of lakebed.
New Water Cuts Coming For Southwest As Colorado River Falls Into Tier Two Shortage
An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found In Nevada's Shrinking Lake Mead
Three other bodies were found in May and July as water levels continue to drop at the nation's largest reservoir.
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
A New Round of Colorado River Cuts Is Announced
The water levels of Lake Powell, behind the Glen Canyon Dam near the Arizona-Utah border, could drop so low next year that the dam could no longer generate hydropower. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)
Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada
With water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continuing to drop, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday new water restrictions for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. Two months ago, the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah — were tasked with coming up with plans to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, the Los Angeles Times reports. The talks have been at times contentious, due to the states all having different interests, and an agreement has yet to be reached.
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in any immediate new restrictions — like banning lawn watering or car washing — they signal that unpopular decisions about how to reduce consumption are on the horizon, including whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But those reductions represent just a fraction of the potential pain to come for the 40 million Americans in seven states that rely on the river. Because the states failed to meet a federal deadline to figure out how to cut their water use by at least 15%, they could see even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped. “The states collectively have not identified and adopted specific actions of sufficient magnitude that would stabilize the system,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said.
Colorado River Basin restrictions likely just the start
The US Bureau of Reclamation Tuesday said water shortages in the Colorado River have passed a threshold leading to new water restrictions as seven states involved in the Colorado River Compact have failed to reach a new deal to replace the one signed 100 years ago. Arizona will have to cut its draw from the Colorado system by 21% and Nevada by 8%. Mexico will also have to cut water use from the Colorado system by 7%. "This day was predicted many, many, decades ago and here we are," said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the environmental group, the Great...
Southwestern States Face Steeper Water Cuts As Drought Plagues Colorado River Basin
The region is experiencing its driest spell in at least 1,200 years, research shows.
