Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil

brproud.com
Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
lsuagcenter.com
AgCenter researchers seek solutions to structural inequality in food advertising, accessibility
(08/16/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Heathy eating is a challenge for many Americans even in low inflationary times, but for African Americans, additional obstacles pile on to make it especially burdensome. An LSU AgCenter researcher recently conducted a study demonstrating that little research has addressed the cycle of structural...
wbrz.com
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.
theadvocate.com
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
wbrz.com
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
wbrz.com
Baker school going virtual Tuesday due to uptick in COVID cases
BAKER - A Baker school will be transitioning to online learning for Tuesday after an uptick in COVID cases, the school says. The Impact Charter School notified parents Monday that their students would be online until Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the school building and busses. They posted...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, LA
Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River is Baton Rouge, Louisiana‘s capital and the second-largest city in the state. It may not be as famous (and notorious) as its neighbor New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has spunk and soul all its own. This city has a rich history...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
iheart.com
OSHA Fines Greenwell Springs Rd. Gas Station For Not Keeping Employees Safe
Federal officials are fining a Baton Rouge area gas station thousands of dollars following the stabbing of an employee. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road failed to protect its worker from violence and waited 15 days to report the employee's hospitalization. OSHA says...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana audiologist’s thoughts on FDA’s approval to sell hearing aids over the counter
Baton Rouge – The FDA has approved the sale of hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss to be sold without a prescription beginning mid-October. LSU Health New Orleans Assistant Professor of Audiology Megan Guidry said the big question is how will individuals know just how bad their hearing is?
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
brproud.com
WATCH: Gov. Edwards, Mayor Broome and Lt. Governor Nungesser on litter abatement projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Gov. John Bel Edwards at Burden Museum & Gardens on Tuesday morning to announce funding for the first phase of a clean-up project. “The difference between today and a little more than six months...
theadvocate.com
Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year
On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
thehoofprint.org
The New and Improved Zachary High
From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
wbrz.com
Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement. According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
