Houston, TX

Nebraska child dies of suspected brain-eating amoeba

A child has died after seemingly contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Nebraska river, according to health officials. Tests are still being done to confirm the cause of death, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday, but this would mark the first such fatality in Nebraska history.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child’s current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they...
FLORIDA STATE
New York blasts Texas governor for weaponizing immigrants

A high-ranking member of the New York municipal administration spoke out Wednesday against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send busloads of undocumented migrants to the Big Apple. “Clearly Gov. Abbott is using innocent human beings as a weapon against New York. That is wrong. We condemn those actions,”...
TEXAS STATE
After Windsor Hills crash, California’s controversial fetal homicide law is back in the spotlight

Guttered votives, wilted sunflowers and a menagerie of pristine plush creatures marked the blackened corner where Armani Lester’s life ended before he took his first breath. Six bodies were found by the coroner at the Aug. 4 crash site in Windsor Hills. Six murder charges were filed against the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that barreled through the intersection of La Brea Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The fiery collision was so violent, L.A. County Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said, that it tore Armani from his mother’s womb.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
New Jersey man tried to hire

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
NEWARK, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy says he will kill congestion pricing if plan continues to require double-taxing of New Jersey drivers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls. But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it’s not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

